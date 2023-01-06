Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Linda Eder This Month

The concert is on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 7pm.

Jan. 06, 2023  

The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7pm. Tickets range from $29-$69.

One of the most versatile voices, Linda Eder is a best-selling recording artist with 18 solo albums whose diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country, and jazz.

Born in Tucson, AZ and raised in Brainerd, MN, Eder began her career right out of high school singing all around her home state. Eder eventually landed a gig at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, but it was her appearance on the 1987 season of Star Search, where she won for 12 straight weeks, which attracted the attention of audiences and record companies alike.

Eder launched her recording career in 1991 with her self-titled debut album and soon established a niche as an interpreter of pop, standard, and theatrical genres. After releasing two more solo albums, her Broadway debut in the production of Jekyll & Hyde, which garnered her a Drama Desk nomination. As the tragic character "Lucy" in this new musical, Eder blew the roof off New York City's Plymouth Theatre eight times a week as she belted out her signature songs "Someone Like You" and "A New Life."

After leaving Broadway, Eder's recording career continued with 18 solo recordings and numerous musical recordings. She focused on mostly Broadway, standard, and pop music for many years. In 2013, Eder established her own record company, Tressamail, Inc., and in that same year she released her first recording on the label, Christmas Where You Are.

She has appeared on television numerous times. TrailMIX, her prime-time Animal Planet special about singers with a passion for horses, was a natural extension of her love for animals and featured Eder interviewing fellow recording artists and performers Sheryl Crow, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, Rob Thomas, and Aerosmith's Joe Perry. She has been featured on numerous PBS television concert specials including Clay Aiken's Tried & True; Hallelujah Broadway; Linda Eder: The PBS Concert; Best of Broadway: Broadway The Leading Ladies; Best of Broadway: The Love Songs; Jim Brickman Plays The Disney Songbook; and more.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




