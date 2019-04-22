State Theatre New Jersey presents Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! King for a Day! on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3pm and 6pm. Tickets range from $19-$44.

The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its third year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on-board Trolley and coming to State Theatre New Jersey!

Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and many surprise guests along the way! It's an event filled with teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



About State Theatre New Jersey

The theater exists to enrich people's lives, contribute to a vital urban environment, and build future audiences by presenting the finest performing artists and entertainers and fostering lifetime appreciation for the performing arts through arts education. State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. United is the official airline of the State Theatre.





