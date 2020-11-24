State Theatre New Jersey Presents BE MY CRAZY VALENTINE ONLINE TRIVIA NIGHT

Join State Theatre New Jersey for Be My Crazy Valentine Trivia Night, hosted by drag comedian and singer Pissi Myles! Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs.

This one is for all you celebrity gossip and pop culture fans! Pissi Myles returns as the hostess with the mostess to celebrate the love/hate relationship we all have with Valentine's Day. Trivia questions will include love and heartbreak in music, movies, famous celebrity couples, famous breakups, a little Valentine's Day history, and much more!

Laugh and enjoy an evening of gossipy fun with people from all over the country! The first-place winner gets bragging rights, a $150 State Theatre gift certificate, and a State Theatre swag bag. The second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag.

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's Community Engagement programs. Donate What You Can-a minimum donation of $5 allows you to participate, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated!

DETAILS:

Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/be-my-crazy-valentine-trivia-night

Tickets: $5

Recommended 16 and up

