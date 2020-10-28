State Theatre New Jersey Auctions Off Historic Seats

As part of the renovation you have a unique opportunity to own a piece of theater history!

State Theatre celebrates its 100th Anniversary in 2021 and has begun extensive renovations to its historic auditorium. As part of the renovation you have a unique opportunity to own a piece of theater history! The theater is auctioning off 20 Historic Theater Seat Pairs, 7 VIP Box Seats, and 23 VIP Orchestra Pit Seats to the highest bidders! An official certificate of authenticity from State Theatre New Jersey will accompany each item.

State Theatre was built in 1921 as a silent film and vaudeville palace. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Recognizing the historic significance of the theater, PBS honored State Theatre New Jersey by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/History.

Proceeds will benefit State Theatre's Next Stage Campaign renovation plans aimed at ensuring accessibility throughout the theater and safety for all (including a much-needed elevator for access to all theater levels); upgrading patron amenities throughout the theater, backstage areas, and production equipment to continue attracting the highest level of talent while welcoming a growing and diverse audience; and improving efficiencies in systems to reduce operational costs.

Bid now and check back often to ensure you're still the top bidder!

