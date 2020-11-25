State Theatre New Jersey Announces Memorabilia & Holiday Shop

State Theatre New Jersey has announced an online Memorabilia & Holiday Shop featuring one-of-a-kind gifts are now available on the State Theatre's website at STNJ.org/Shop. Proceeds for all purchases go towards supporting the non-profit State Theatre.

The unique Memorabilia & Holiday Shop collection features State Theatre show posters, concert photos, apparel, and accessories as well as historic theater seats and neon signs recently removed from the theater as part of the State Theatre's upcoming renovations. Apparel and accessories include State Theatre t-shirts and sweatshirts, tote bags, and coffee mugs.

Featured State Theatre show posters include Ringo Starr; Gladys Knight; Crosby, Stills & Nash; RENT the musical, Amy Schumer; and Tony Bennett, among others. Concert photos by professional photographer Jeffrey Auger include past performances by Boyz II Men, Martina McBride, Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, Buddy Guy, Kool & The Gang, and more. In addition, an autographed surfboard by The Beach Boys from their December 3, 2011 State Theatre performance is available for purchase.

To visit State Theatre New Jersey's Memorabilia & Holiday Shop go to STNJ.org/Shop.

