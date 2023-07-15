State Theatre New Jersey Announces Eight Holiday Shows and Christmas In July Sale

State Theatre New Jersey has announced a special Christmas in July Sale from Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 31. During the State Theatre's Christmas in July Sale, tickets for just-added holiday shows are 20% off with promo code HOLLY20. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code or when calling Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW(7469). For more information on the Christmas in July Sale, visit STNJ.org.

The holidays will be brighter than ever for State Theatre New Jersey's 2023-24 Season, bringing families and friends together to experience the power of live performance.

The holiday shows that were just added to the State Theatre 2023-24 lineup and are part of the Christmas in July Sale include Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony on November 26; A Magical Cirque Christmas on December 1; The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays on December 6; Vienna Boys Choir on December 8; Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on December 10; The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet on December 15-17; The Hip Hop Nutcracker on December 29; a New Year's Eve tradition at State Theatre, Salute to Vienna on December 31.

The Christmas in July Sale gives ticket buyers to these holiday shows 20% off and will expire on July 31 at 11:59pm. Discounts are not retroactive and cannot be combined.

STNJ'S 2023-24 HOLIDAY SHOWS:

A Christmas Symphony

Sun, November 26 at 7:30pm

An annual tradition, and in celebration of the most wonderful time of year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary Grammy Award-nominated artist, Sarah Brightman, brings her A Christmas Symphony tour to State Theatre New Jersey. Accompanied by orchestra, choir, and special guests, this magical holiday show will feature Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Fri, December 1 at 7:30pm

Featuring dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied classic holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

Wed, December 6 at 7:30pm

This all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular is a non-stop show packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Vienna Boys Choir

Fri, December 8 at 8pm

The illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone and distinctive charm. The program features Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and, of course, holiday favorites.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Sun, December 10 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday celebration for over 35 years. Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects to create the perfect intimate setting.

The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet

The only American Repertory Ballet performances featuring a live orchestra!

Fri, December 15 at 7:30pm

Sat, December 16 at 2pm & 7pm

Sun, December 17 at 1pm & 5pm

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, see this beloved holiday classic come alive with Tchaikovsky's magnificent score, stunning sets, thrilling choreography, a full stage of dancers, and a live orchestra.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Fri, December 29 at 8pm

Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event.

Salute to Vienna

New Year's Eve Concert

Sat, December 31 at 5pm

A State Theatre tradition returns—a joyful New Year's Eve spectacle featuring celebrated singers, dazzlingly costumed dancers, and a full symphony orchestra. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries springs to vibrant life with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.