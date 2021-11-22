State Theatre New Jersey Announces Centennial Holiday Sale

The recently fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey is turning 100-years-old this December and in celebration the theater has announced a very special 50% off Centennial Sale. The sale runs from November 22 through Monday, November 29, 2021.

During the State Theatre's Centennial Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 50% off with promo code STNJHOLIDAY when purchased by November 29. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW(7469). For more information on the Centennial Holiday Sale, visit STNJ.org/AnniversarySale.

The Centennial Sale is available for most State Theatre shows and expires on November 29 at 11:59pm. Discounts are not retroactive and cannot be combined. Discount is not applicable for VIP/Premium seating or any other packages.

For tickets, or more information, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit STNJ.org/AnniversarySale. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.