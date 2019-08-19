State Theatre New Jersey Announces 2019-20 Family Series

State Theatre New Jersey unveiled its 2019-2020 Family Series, featuring four fantastic shows. State Theatre New Jersey's 2019-20 Family Series is sponsored by Lead Sponsor Investors Bank.

State Theatre New Jersey received a grant from Investors Foundation to ensure the legacy of exceptional performing arts experiences for future generations for its 2019-2020 Family Series. The grant will help further State Theatre New Jersey's mission of enriching the lives of people from diverse backgrounds in New Jersey by presenting the finest national and international performing artists, and providing a major performing arts venue in central New Jersey that encourages and enables members of the community to have a life-long association with the performing arts.

"We are proud to support State Theatre New Jersey's annual Family Series and the theater's commitment to providing meaningful arts experiences for families of all ages," said John T. Harrison, Senior Vice President, Investors Bank. "Our support is a testimony to our unwavering commitment to improving life in the communities that Investors Bank serves."

"We are thankful for the tremendous support that Investors Bank has provided for our Family Series and our community," said Sarah K. Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey's President & CEO. "With their support, we can continue to present the finest performing arts to children all across the state."

State Theatre New Jersey's Family Series kicks off on September 22 with two performances by award-winning illusionist Jason Bishop in his show Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic. The September 22 show is also part of State Theatre's annual Family Day festival. At State Theatre New Jersey's Family Day festival, kids and their families can spend the day at the State Theatre enjoying, free live music on our outdoor stage, costumed characters, face painting, balloon animals, games, a photo booth, performances by Illusionist Jason Bishop, and much more.

The series continues with four performances of the Broadway hit show, The SpongeBob Musical on November 29-December 1, and two performances of the Russian National Ballet's The Sleeping Beauty on March 14; and two performances of Dinosaur World Live on March 15. Additional events for the Family Series will be announced this fall.

Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic

Sun, September 22, 2019 at 11am & 2pm

From his spectacular Double Levitation to his phenomenal illusions, Jason Bishop, along with his lead assistant Kim Hess, presents an astonishing magic show for all ages. The show features grand illusions, sleight of hand, and close-up magic tricks in a modern and unique way.

Bishop is an international award-winning illusionist who was the youngest person to win the Magician's Alliance of Eastern States Stage Award, and one of the youngest people to compete in the Society of American Magicians World-Class competition. Tickets range from $15-$39.

The SpongeBob Musical

Fri, November 29, 2019 at 8pm

Sat, November 30, 2019 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, December 1, 2019 at 2pm

A legendary roster of Grammy Award-winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The musical The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!" Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart, and pure theatricality in "a party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in The SpongeBob Musical, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world. Tickets range from $40-$98.

The Sleeping Beauty

Russian National Ballet

Sat, March 14, 2020 at 2pm & 8pm

Featuring the Russian National Ballet and performed to a score composed by Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty has become one of the most illustrious classical ballets of all time. Led by Artistic Director and former Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko, The Sleeping Beauty is the magical fairy tale of the beautiful, sleeping Princess Aurora who awaits the kiss of her prince. Tickets range from $19-$49.

Dinosaur World Live

Sun, March 15, 2020 at 11am & 3pm

Dinosaur World Live is a roarsome interactive show for all the family! Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably lifelike) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every kid's favorite flesh-eating giant, Tyrannosaurus Rex; along with Triceratops, Giraffatitan, and Segnosaurus, to name a few. Dinosaur World Live is an entertaining, awe-inspiring natural history lesson-an unforgettable "dino-mite" adventure! Tickets range from $15-$35.





