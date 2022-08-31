State Theatre New Jersey And The Bowery Presents YES, October 9

State Theatre New Jersey and The Bowery Presents Prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES for the U.S. leg of their "The Album Series Tour 2022" on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. The tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of their 1972 iconic album, Close To The Edge and is dedicated to the band's late drummer Alan White. Tickets range from $59-$199. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, September 2 at 11am.

The "Close to the Edge" show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Andy Clark and featuring the artwork of Roger Dean. The YES lineup includes Steve Howe (guitars & backing vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (lead vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals), and drummer Jay Schellen.

Following the release of The Yes Album and Fragile in 1971, YES released what is widely considered one of the most defining albums, not only for YES but for the whole progressive rock movement. Close To The Edge became an inspiration for their contemporaries and for successive generations of musicians. The album is saluted with a cover story in the September 2022 issue of the national magazine Guitar Player, for which Steve Howe was interviewed. He recalls: "We were young, enthusiastic, and adventurous, and we had this incredible breakthrough success with Fragile. We saw our next album as a real opportunity to prove our worth as a band. The door had been opened and we weren't going to go backward. We wanted to sharpen our skills as far as writing and arranging."

Formed in 1968, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential, and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums The Yes Album, Fragile, Close to the Edge, Yessongs (a triple live album set), Tales From Topographic Oceans, Relayer, and Going For The One were ground-breaking in musical style and content. Their music also became synonymous with artist Roger Dean whose distinctive YES logo design and artwork adorned the lavish gatefold presentation sleeves of many YES albums.

With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy Award-winning YES were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 where they performed Roundabout from the album Fragile and the FM radio-friendly Owner Of A Lonely Heart from the 1985 album 90125. In 2021, YES released their 22nd Studio album, The Quest, produced by Steve Howe, which went to No.1 in the UK rock chart and entered the Official UK Album Chart at No. 20.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org.

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988.

