Star Royale Theatre to Present NJ Premiere of ROCKY THE MUSICAL

Star Royale Theatre (formerly Rhino Theatre) will enter its 22 season with the NJ Premiere of Rocky! Based on the Academy Award-winning film, Rocky is a hard-hitting yet tender musical with music and lyrics by Tony winners and Academy Award nominees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by multiple Tony winner Thomas Meehan, adapted from the acclaimed Oscar-nominated screenplay by Sylvester Stallone. Directed and Choreographed by Brendan Stackhouse, this musical tells the story of a small-town Philadelphia boxer, Rocky Balboa who is chosen to take on the world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed when his originally scheduled opponent was injured. While training for the fight, Rocky finds love with wallflower Adrian and together they find strength in each other.

"We are very eager to present this musical on our stage" said Founder, Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Carmela Wolosz. "The movie is iconic and we are trying to capture the element of authenticity while at the same time navigate the challenges of working it into a live theatre presentation". Those seated in the first row, if they are able, will have the opportunity to actually be "ringside" during the final fight between Rocky and Apollo which will add another layer of excitement and realism. The show runs weekends from Nov. 11 - Dec 3. Friday and Saturday shows at 8pm and Sunday shows at 3pm. Ticket prices range between $31 - $45 for the premium seats plus tax and fees. To purchase tickets, visit our website at Star-Royale.com or call the theatre for more information at 973-907-7775. Star Royale Theatre is conveniently located minutes away from Route 287 at 247 Wanaque Avenue in Pompton Lakes.

Pictured are Byron Flores Jr.as Rocky and Eden Mendez as Adrian