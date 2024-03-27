Spotlight: MOVING INTO THE FUTURE at South Orange Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join us to celebrate the 2023 Arts Council Choreography Fellows! Over three evenings of performances, the 2024 NJ State Council on the Arts Choreographers’ Showcase Moving Into the Future celebrates the dynamic and diverse artistic visions of 14 of the 2023 Arts Council Choreography Fellows. These talented artists bring the beauty and athleticism of dance to the SOPAC stage!

This program is conducted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, in partnership with the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation. To learn more about the Individual Artist Fellowship program, visit the Mid Atlantic Arts website.

Moving Into the Future: New Jersey Choreographers’ Festival is a co-sponsored project of SOPAC and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Featured 2023 Arts Council Individual Choreographers Fellows Eun Hee Ahn – Korean Traditional Dance of Choomnoori Heidi Cruz-Austin – DanceSpora morgaine ann de leonardis Loretta Fois Cleo Mack – Rock Dance Collective Gomathi Manoj – Soundarya Natya Kalalaya Kevin McEwen – Kofago Dance Ensemble Sameena Mitta – MeenMoves Samuel Pott – Nimbus Dance Works Ramya Ramnarayan Tirumala Ariel Grossman – Ariel Rivka Dance Charly – mignolo dance Amber Sloan Estrell x Supernova Simone McCrear, winner of SOPAC’s Paul Bartick Emerging Artist Award