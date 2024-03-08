Spotlight: DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A 1960s Motown girl group catches their big break in an amateur competition and rises from obscurity to superstardom. But will their friendship—and their music—survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom?

With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this smash hit sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance and features the unforgettable chart-topping hits, “And I am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only.” A six-time Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award-winner, Dreamgirls followed a path from long-running hit on Broadway, to London’s West End, to a movie musical starring Beyoncé.