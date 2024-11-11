Speranza Theatre Company's MARY & ELEANOR Opens Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Speranza Theatre Company has announced its next production, MARY & ELEANOR, by Noelle Brower. The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is poised to shape the future of American history - but this isn't 2024; it's 1932. Amid the political frenzy, the first Democratic woman elected to Congress, Jersey City's Mary T. Norton, seizes a rare moment to share her bold vision for the nation and the role women must play in it. Her audience? None other than Eleanor Roosevelt.

MARY & ELEANOR takes audiences behind the scenes of the 1932 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, to an imagined conversation between two trailblazing female politicians of the twentieth century: Congresswoman Mary T. Norton, of the great state of New Jersey and First Lady of New York, Eleanor Roosevelt. Though their shared vision for social justice would go on to define an era, the two women have very different opinions about who should be the next Democratic nominee for President of the United States - and they hold nothing back in debating the decision.

"This play is a tribute to two formidable women whose courage and tenacity helped shape the role of women in the political arena," said Jennie Contuzzi, Managing Director of Speranza Theatre Company. The production features Speranza Theatre Company's Executive Artistic Director, Heather Wahl, in the role of Mary T. Norton. "I am honored to bring Mary to life on our stage. By exploring the dynamic between Mary T. Norton and Eleanor Roosevelt, MARY & ELEANOR reflects our company's mission to bring stories of women's resilience and social vision to the forefront. We hope audiences will find inspiration in this story and the critical importance of women's voices in our democracy.."

MARY & ELEANOR is written by Noelle Brower and directed by Mikaela Kafka. It is designed by Marci Elyn Schein. Grace Aroune is the stage manager. The play features Heather Wahl (a member of Actors' Equity Association) as Mary T. Norton and Laura Frye as Eleanor Roosevelt. John Beekman is the historian. This program is sponsored by The Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, The Jersey City Arts Trust Fund, The Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs, and The Museum of Jersey City History.

Performance Dates and Venue:

MARY & ELEANOR will run from November 15 to November 23, 2024, at the Museum of Jersey City History at The Apple Tree House, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ. Tickets and showtimes are available at www.speranzatheatre.org.

About Speranza Theatre Company:

Based in Jersey City, NJ, Speranza Theatre Company is committed to producing plays by and about women that celebrate the depth and diversity of women's experiences. Founded to provide opportunities for artists, particularly females, to share their voices through entertaining and challenging theatre, Speranza presents professional theatrical performances, free readings of new works, and educational programming. Speranza Theatre Company is a member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. For more information, visit www.speranzatheatre.org and follow Speranza Theatre Company on Facebook (@speranzatc) and Instagram (@speranzatheatre).

