Special Offer: Charlotte d'Amboise, Mark Evans and Alex Newell Star in World Premiere Musical Comedy

An absurdly funny song and dance antidote to our daily political absurdity.

This world premiere new musical comedy is about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, invite some neighbors to dinner for a political discussion.

Things do not go well.

Starring Tony Nominee Charlotte d'Amboise (A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Pippin), Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, The Play That Went Wrong, Ghost, Wicked), Alex Newell (Glee, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Once on This Island), Pomme Koch (A Band's Visit), Megan Kane (A Walk on the Moon), Allan Washington (Once on This Island, SpongeBob), and Wes Zurick (A Walk on the Moon).

Directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons, Last Fall) and choreographed by Lorin Latarro (Into the Woods, Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire). Written by Jeremy Desmon and Jeff Thomson based on the SONY film with screenplay by Dan Rosen. Produced by two time Tony award winner Howard Kagan (Porgy and Bess, Pippin, On The Town, The Great Comet). Co- produced by Matt Cooper and David Cooper and Stephen Schnall.

It's a funny thing about politics.

If you aren't careful, somebody might get killed.

