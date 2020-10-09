South Street Seaport Museum Celebrates Architecture This Month

There will be free virtual experiences on October 9, 16, 23, and 30, from 3-4pm ET.

South Street Seaport Museum celebrates architecture and announces the Archtober 2020 schedule of events, including free virtual experiences on October 9, 16, 23, and 30, from 3-4pm ET. The Museum offers free virtual celebrations, walking tours, and other online events in partnership with Archtober, Open House New York, and Urban Archive throughout the month of October 2020. Tickets are available at

seaportmuseum.org/. Museum memberships are also available at seaportmuseum.org/membership/

Inside Schermerhorn Row: A Virtual Tour of the Seaport Museum's Landmark Buildings

Fridays, October 9, 16, and 23, 3-4 PM ET | Free | Online

Our annual series of Building Tours return virtually this year! Join us for online tours of Schermerhorn Row on select Fridays during the month of October 2020, as part of Archtober 2020.archtober.org/. These virtual visits offer the opportunity to see and learn the history of Schermerhorn Row, one of the most significant examples of early 19th century commercial architecture in New York and home of the South Street Seaport Museum. Visit the upper floors of these New York City Landmarks, located within the National Register-listed South Street Seaport Historic District. Hear about the buildings' incredible history and developments and explore The Remains of two 150-year-old hotels made famous by New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell's "Up in the Old Hotel." Tours will be led by the Museum's Director of Collections with a live Q&A afterwards. Free, but registration required at seaportmuseum.org/archtober-at-the-seaport-museum/.

Virtual Walking Tour: Typography and Job Printing in the 19th-Century Seaport

Friday, October 30, 3-4 PM ET | Free | Online

Most printers in early 19th century New York were located where the action was: near the city's main port of entry at South Street. Walk virtually with us to discover where passenger and shipping services printed their tickets, and learn about the typography on these historic buildings. Tours will be led by the Museum's Bowne & Co. Art Director and Operation Manager with a live Q&A afterwards. Free with registration required at seaportmuseum.org/archtober-at-the-seaport-museum/

South Street Seaport Architecture Virtual Walking Tour

Free | Online

Virtual walking tour of the South Street Seaport Historic District via Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery. Several buildings in the South Street Seaport District are considered to be some of the oldest standing structures in Manhattan. From taverns to warehouses, built by the most famous American architects of the 19th century, the buildings of the Seaport have big stories to tell. Take a walk with us and discover the origins of New York's greatness: seaportmuseum.org/seaport-museum-x-urban-archive/

Seaport Architecture Gems Blog Posts

Free | Online

seaportmuseum.org/blog/

As part of the Seaport Museum's blog, where Museum staff explores the institution's collections and archives, current exhibitions, programs, and more in rich articles and multimedia features, one of the October entries highlights architecturally significant buildings in the South Street Seaport Historic District in honor of the 10th anniversary of Archtober. Other blog posts for the month of October will concentrate on the history of Harlem ports in 1920s-1940s, the care of artifacts and monuments in public spaces, and updates on the Museum's 18885 schooner Pioneer restoration.

Open House New York 2020

