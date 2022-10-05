Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Orange Performing Arts CenterÂ Announces 2022 Gala

On November 5, join the arts organization at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club for a night of Broadway entertainment, a live auction and more in support of arts education.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022 Â 

South Orange Performing Arts CenterÂ Announces 2022 Gala

On Saturday, November 5 at 6PM, patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club for the South Orange Performing Arts Center's 2022 Gala. The event-SOPAC's largest fundraiser of the year-will raise significant funds to support local arts education and serve the community through arts experiences that inspire and transform.

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, strolling dinner, silent and live auctions, an honoree presentation, entertainment and more.

This year, the SOPAC Gala will honor former SOPAC Board of Governors Chair Paul Bartick for his years of service and dedication to the organization, as well as the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race for their commitment to building and maintaining a thriving, racially integrated, suburban community.

During the entertainment portion of the evening, audiences will be dazzled by Broadway and West End star Mark Evans and two-time winner of Amateur Night at The Apollo, Alexis Morrast.

Tickets to the SOPAC Gala are $300 per person and can be purchased at SOPACnow.org/Gala.

Meet the Honorees:

Paul Bartick joined SOPAC's Board in 2011 and became Board Chair in 2016. During his six-year tenure as Chair, Bartick helped to shepherd SOPAC through the Covid-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida remediation. Through his dedication, Bartick has been instrumental in turning SOPAC into an institution that, he says, "will continue to evolve...by serving [the] community and presenting arts education that transforms."

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race was founded in 1996 and has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit organization committed to building and sustaining a community where there is equity and equality for all. Run by a Board of Trustees, the Coalition hosts free public conversations, forums, cultural events and trainings on racial integration, racism and racial equality.

Get to Know the Entertainers:

Mark Evans, a West Orange resident and renowned actor, singer, dancer and director, rose to fame on Broadway and the West End by playing lead roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Book of Mormon, Wicked and many others. Evans is also passionate about arts education. In addition to teaching at theatre schools across the U.K and U.S., he founded and directed the musical theatre summer school West End in Wales, which gives students ages 10-18 the opportunity to work closely with West End professionals. Most recently, Evans performed at SOPAC in the world-premiere musical comedy The Last Supper. Next, he will debut a solo show, Hide & Seek, on Sunday, January 29 as part of SOPAC's new Cabaret in the Loft series.

Alexis Morrast, a Newark native and Plainfield resident, first performed at SOPAC in 2018 in the Jazz in the Loft series and, at just seventeen years old, had her own show on SOPAC's Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall the following year. By that time, she had already won Amateur Night at The Apollo, twice. Morrast has gone on to perform at the U.S. Open, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Coltrane Jazz Festival and abroad in Europe and Africa. At NJPAC, she has shared the stage with Christian McBride and at Dizzy's Coca-Cola Club, she performed with Barry Harris. Morrast is currently studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.





More Hot Stories For You


The MAC Players to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This MonthThe MAC Players to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This Month
October 5, 2022

The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center's community theater group, returns this fall with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy on October 21-23 and October 28-30.
STNJ Presents FLORENCE and MOJOSTNJ Presents FLORENCE and MOJO
October 5, 2022

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ)Â is excited to bring two very different but superb one-act plays, Florence and Mojo, by Alice Childress to its Main Stage. Alice Childress, often acknowledged as the only 20th-century African-American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and 60s.
Jim Gaffigan Comes To NJPAC Jim Gaffigan Comes To NJPAC
October 5, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Jim Gaffigan to Newark on Thursday, January 5 at 8:00PM.
Mayo Performing Arts Center Welcomes Fall With A Full Lineup Of Music, Comedy, and More!Mayo Performing Arts Center Welcomes Fall With A Full Lineup Of Music, Comedy, and More!
October 4, 2022

MPACâ€™s 28thÂ season gears up this October and November as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Trombone ShortyÂ & Orleans Avenue, the magic of The Illusionists, The Rascals, and popular childrenâ€™s shows Peppa Pig, Baby Shark, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more.
Free Event Celebrating Hispanic Heritage To Feature Esperanza Azteca, Hijos De Sr. De Muruhuay, Quimbara Announced At NJPACFree Event Celebrating Hispanic Heritage To Feature Esperanza Azteca, Hijos De Sr. De Muruhuay, Quimbara Announced At NJPAC
October 4, 2022

Community Engagement event in collaboration with Latino AdvisoryÂ Committee, and NJPAC Latin ERG, Las Jardineras. collectively present a special celebration in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, October 13, from 6 PM to 8 PM, with special guest performances representing different parts of Latin America.