South Camden Theatre Company to Host Stand Up Comedy Event

South Camden Theatre Company has announced another evening of laugh-out-loud stand-up comedy at the Waterfront South Theatre. Come out Friday evening, June 24th to enjoy the fun. The show starts at 8:00. They'll provide the laughs, the drinks, and the food. Make sure to arrive by 7:30 when the doors open to grab free snacks, and purchase Tonewood beer or glass of Moore Brother's wine. Tickets for the event are $20.

Their fundraising team, Jordan Feld and Michael Fullam, are thrilled to once again bring a great evening of stand-up to their stage. They've been working tirelessly with their host, Connor McGovern, a Philly stand-up comedian, to pull together a comedy series as good asit gets. This is the second of three comedy events they'll be presenting this year along with their theatre series. Their last event was great, and this event will really make you laugh out loud.

HEADLINER FOR THE EVENT IS MARY RADZINSKI!

Mary is a regular feature at Helium, Goodnights, Cap City, and Punch Line comedy clubs. She's opened for comics including; Marc Maron, Dave Attell, Jim Norton, and Sarah Colonna. Mary was honored to open Marc Maron's 2019 sold-out shows at the Kennedy Center, Merriam Theater, and Shubert Theatre. She opened for Jim Norton's "Contextually Inadequate" comedy special taping at the Somerville Theater, as well as Rosie O'Donnell's most recent HBO comedy special at Levity Live. Mary can also be seen on TruTV's new series, "Greatest Ever". Her debut comedy album, Discomfortable, is available on iTunes.

Their host, Connor McGovern is from Philly and has been working the comedy circuit for quite some time. His expertise in helping up pull together their comedy events is truly a great benefit to South Camden Theatre Company and to your great time.

Their two featured comics include LaTice Mitchell (from Camden, NJ). LaTice is a comedian and actress. She travels city to city bringing her unique style of comedy to all audiences. She has been doing stand up comedy since January 2009 and has had quite the career thus far. From performing in Las Vegas for the World Series of Comedy, performing LIVE on ABC's THE VIEW for "Hilarious Housewives", and being picked by the late great David Brenner himself to tour in his "COMEDY STARS OF TOMORROW", where she performed at the Valley Forge Casino in Pennsylvania for 4 nights. She brings guaranteed laughs!

They'll be rounding out their evening with Mel Harris, comedian, writer, host, actor, and producer. Known for his over the top freestyle comedy, lively stage presence and ability to make an audience just love him, Mell will truly make you laugh out loud. Mel realized he was a natural at the microphone after hosting a music showcase at the historic Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts.

Trying his hand at comedy for the first time at the Millcreek Tavern in Philadelphia, Mel knew he was definitely on the right path when he returned two weeks later and found himself listed as a feature and his face plastered on the flyer.

Join them for this fun kick-off to Summer with laugh-out-loud comedy fun.

Location:

The Waterfront South Theatre

400 Jasper Street

Camden, NJ 08104

Important Note:

Your temperature will be taken and your Covid-19 vaccination card and ID must be presented at the door prior to entry.