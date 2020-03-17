South Camden Theatre Company to Delay Production of TERMINUS

South Camden Theatre Company to delay upcoming production of Terminus.

Dear Friends,

We know that many of you are concerned (as are we) about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Board of Directors and creative team for our upcoming production of Terminus - A Regional Premiere - have plans in place to delay the opening of this important piece of theatre. We will keep you informed as time passes and we learn more from the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

South Camden Theatre Company's staff is hard at work to ensure that your visit will be as comfortable and healthy as possible when this emergency has ended.

Here are some of the steps that we always take to make sure our space is clean and as healthy as possible.

• We regularly clean all surfaces including armrests, doorknobs, light switches, handrails, floors and our restrooms.

• Tissues are available in our restrooms as well.

We are excited for you to come and see our upcoming production, and we are striving for it to be an enjoyable and healthy experience.

To that end, if you are not feeling well, we encourage you to exchange your tickets for a later performance. Please feel free to contact the theatre company office at 856.409.0365 to make any needed arrangements.

We are looking forward to seeing you at the The Waterfront South Theatre when it is safe for us to proceed.

Please stay safe and healthy.

Mr. Raymond Croce, Artistic Director

Mr. Robert Bingaman, Board President

Mr. Brad Reiter, Managing Director





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You