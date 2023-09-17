Somerset County's Newest Theater Announces Fall Season

The Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater opened their doors in 2019 and since then has proudly become a beacon for entertainment in NJ. The state-of-the-art venue offers a wide variety of entertainment for the whole family. Located in Basking Ridge, NJ on the campus of Fellowship Village, this intimate theater offers student and senior discounts, dinner and show packages, and free ample parking. Tickets are available at the link below or call the Box Office at 866-307-8532

SEPT 29 - OCT 07

A Man Of No Importance presented by Trilogy Repertory Theater

The acclaimed musical tells the story of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, Alfie Byrne, a bus driver who is determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities. This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

OCT 14 @ 7:30 PM

American Idol finalist and Tony Award nominee Broadway star of "Rock and Roll Man", "Rock of Ages" and "Jekyll and Hyde", will perform the hits of Broadway, from classic Sondheim to contemporary Wildhorn, with classic rock jams from Rock of Ages sprinkled in! Accompanied by piano, Maroulis will delight with stories and songs in a very special, intimate performance.

Oct 29 @ 7:30pm

Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia.

The group is led by the remarkable vocalist, Gesenia, who doesn't just channel Ronstadt's vibrant sound, she embodies her very spirit. Gesenia spent an entire year searching for just the right musicians to fully showcase Ronstadt's music, from country rock to mariachi to big band to pop-rock. And the result of her efforts is Ronstadt Revue - the world's finest Linda Ronstadt tribute show.

Nov 4 @ 7:30pm

Sons Of Serendip

Billboard charting quartet, Sons of Serendip, won the hearts of fans and judges alike as finalists on America's Got Talent (NBC) with their ethereal and emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music, arranged with a unique blend of vocals, harp, piano, and cello.

November 11 @ 7:30pm

Joshua Kane's Borders Of The Mind

Discover your inner superhero in Mentalist Joshua Kane's amazing interactive performance. Entire audiences experience simultaneous telepathy and witness dazzling feats of lie detection and what must be psychic phenomena. People of all ages leap to participate in the strange happenings at the Borders of the Mind. Can he read your mind?

Dec 9 @ 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas

Now in its 28th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin, Ireland in the 1950s. As neighboring families gather around the fire to grace the wintry night with traditional Irish Christmas carols, to raise the rafters with music, traditional dances - and, of course, stories - that fill the night with laughter!

