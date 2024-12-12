Social Media Star And Comedian Josh Johnson Announced at NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the most sought-after comedy acts of the year, Josh Johnson, takes to the stage for *The Flowers Tour* at NJPAC on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

With a staggering following of nearly 4 million across his social media platforms, Josh Johnson has earned the title of “the funniest guy on the internet” according to WIRED. Hailing from Louisiana and polished in the vibrant comedy scene of Chicago, Johnson is not just a stand-up comedian; he is an Emmy-nominated writer, actor, and NAACP award winner.

Currently, he shines as a correspondent on Comedy Central's renowned The Daily Show, where he has honed his writing and comedic skills for the past seven years. Prior to this, he thrilled audiences as a writer and performer on NBC's *The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon*, making his memorable late-night debut in 2017. This year, audiences have been captivated by his latest stand-up special, *Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself*, which premiered on Peacock and was met with critical acclaim, showcasing his unique storytelling abilities. In addition, Comedy Central released his debut hour-long special, in June 2021, further establishing his place in the comedy world.

As a dynamic stand-up comedian, Johnson travels extensively, headlining performances in theaters, comedy clubs, colleges, and festivals across the globe. Known for his infectious energy and relatable humor, he also shares his passion for comedy with fans through a steady stream of content on his YouTube channel. Just this year alone, he has delighted audiences with over 24 hours of stand-up material, racking up an impressive 140 million views from laughter-seekers worldwide. Join Josh Johnson for a night of unforgettable humor and keen observational wit, and experience why he's one of the brightest stars on the comedy scene today!

Tickets to see Josh Johnson go on-sale Friday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

