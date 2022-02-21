Sly and the Family Stone Tribute Concert is Coming to the Kelsey Theatre

Reock & Roll Revue will return to Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre stage March 4-6 for a funkadelic weekend of performances with the band's newest show featuring hits from the influential musical icon Sly And The Family Stone. Kelsey Theatre is located on Mercer's West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

For the first time ever, Reock & Roll Revue -- led by Tom Reock of Hamilton supported by his roster of acclaimed band members -- will perform the greatest hits of Sly And The Family Stone, a group whose musical energy shifted norms during the 1960s and 1970s and whose brilliant fusion of rock, soul, pop, R&B and psychedelia is still an influence for artists today.

As Reock & Roll Review journeys through Sly And The Family Stone's music as originally recorded on vinyl, Tom Reock will tell the story about "talent, fame, fortune, indulgence, hope, affection and the tolls and rewards of time" through a video documentary of the life of Sly and his famed funk band family.

Get Ready to "Dance to the Music"

Just some of the Sly And The Family Stone tunes to be performed are Motown favorites such as "Dance to the Music," and "Everyday People" as well as the semi-psychedelic hit "Hot Fun in the Summertime" and the Woodstock festival jam "I Want to Take You Higher."

The performance will also feature a compilation video of other notable Reock & Roll Revue shows.

Tom Reock said, "The Sly story is such a great one. Here is a man who was on top of the charts, creating a new form of crossover music that would become very evident in the 1970s and still influences young musicians to this day. But for whatever reasons, Sly never returned to his earlier glory even though he is still living...it is a story that I wanted everyone to know about."

Reock & Roll Revue has developed a devoted following at Kelsey Theatre, having performed to sold-out crowds. Past performances include the three-night series of Grateful Dead studio recordings from 1967-1977 and the Allman Brothers' "Eat a Peach" album, as well as tribute concerts for Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; The Who; Steely Dan and The Beatles.

Reock explained that the ensemble rehearses for months to put on shows like Sly And The Family Stone. He starts by bringing together talented musicians - many with solo careers and/or who are members or alumni of prominent bands and projects. "Getting everyone on board is a real challenge," said Reock.

Despite the hard work, Reock loves putting the rock tributes together. "These shows have been the most rewarding shows I've ever been involved in and I can't thank the members enough for their time and effort," he said.

Who's Who in the Band

Reock & Roll Revue's Sly And The Family Stone tribute band includes the following musicians from in and around the state:

Michael White (Hamilton) Lead Vocals, Percussion and Keyboards; Lisa Bouchelle (Langhorne, PA) Lead Vocals; Lindsay Jordan (Kendall Park) Lead Vocals; Tom Reock (Hamilton) Keyboards and Vocals; Mario DiBartolo (Hamilton) Electric Guitar; Hal Jordan Ketofsky (Kendall Park) Bass Guitar and Vocals; Steve Schupsky (Hamilton) Drums and Vocals; Joe Grillo (West Trenton) Soprano and Tenor Saxophones; Bob Demetrician (Franklin Park) Tenor Saxophone and Percussion; and Jim Stagnito (Stockton) Trumpet.

Performance Dates

Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: For everyone's protection masks must be worn in the theater and proof of vaccination or of a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours is required at the door.

