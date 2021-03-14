Skyline Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Reading Of SAVING SPENCER

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, presents the world premiere reading of "Saving Spencer," a new musical in development this Thursday, March 25 at 7pm. This special one-night-only live event will be livestreamed free of charge on YouTube from our stage in Bergen County's Fair Lawn.

The performance link is Skyline's YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/aoAo5fl8jog - and can also be accessed at Skyline's webpage at http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/

The book, music and lyrics are written by young New Jersey playwright Spencer Scalamoni, a freshman Playwrighting and Screenwriting student at SUNY Purchase. A familiar face and name around Skyline Theatre Company, Spencer is the oldest son of Skyline's co-founder and Artistic Director Sam Scalamoni. He also directs the production, with Stephanie Mangioglu as its Musical Director.

"Saving Spencer" is a comedic and song-filled journey through a writer's mind as the characters he created work to save him from losing his imagination. After the reading, the audience will be able to share their reactions with the musical's creator and performers.

This event is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2021 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind.

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2021 Stages Festival is the state's largest annual theatre festival, which provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May. A full listing of events can be found at the NJTA's website: www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages

The Stages Festival offers dozens of in-person and online performances, workshops, classes, and events at theatres, libraries, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theatres by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

Next month, Skyline will present its Spring production, "Laughing Wild" by Christopher Durang from April 8-11 live on its YouTube channel. This provocative, inventive and very funny comedy explores the perils of modern life in urban America, set in a memorable New York City of the late 1980s.