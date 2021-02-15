Skyline Theatre Company Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season This Saturday

Skyline Theatre Company is kicking off its exciting 20th Anniversary Season this Saturday at 7pm with a live streaming musical celebration. This special one-night-only live event will be livestreamed free of charge from our stage in Bergen County's Fair Lawn and will feature a live concert performance of hit Broadway songs along with a joyful retrospective of Skyline's past twenty seasons. The event will be livestreamed on both YouTube and Facebook Live and links can be found at: http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/seasonbox-office.htm

The event will be co-hosted by Brooke Elliott, currently starring in the new Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias" and recently portrayed the lead role of Jane Bingum in Lifetime TV's "Drop Dead Diva." Sam Scalamoni, Skyline Theatre Company's Co-Founder and Artistic Director, will be the event's other co-host.

Elliott stars in Netflix' "Sweet Magnolias" in the role of Dana Sue Sullivan. She was also seen on Netflix in Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings: If I Had Wings." Elliott is best known for her portrayal in the lead role of Jane Bingum in the Lifetime Television series "Drop Dead Diva" which ran for six seasons. For her work on "Drop Dead Diva," Elliott received the 2012 Women's Image Network Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, the 2010 Gracie Award for Female Rising Star in a Comedy Series and was nominated in 2011 and 2014 for a PRISM Award for Best Performance in a Comedy Series.

Elliott also starred on Broadway in "The Pirate Queen," an original musical from Schönberg and Boublil (of "Les Miserables" fame) and "Taboo" (composed by Boy George, produced by Rosie O'Donnell). She toured nationally with Disney's Beauty and the Beast and was in the original cast of the first National Tour of Wicked.

Additional live and in-person performances from several familiar Skyline Theatre Company artists and Broadway veterans will also be featured, including Jim Stanek, Michele McConnell and Lauren Palmeri. Several Skyline favorites will also perform via video feed, including Emily Larger, Brigid Harrington, and Daniel Robert Sullivan.

Several New Jersey dignitaries will be making special appearances in celebration of Skyline's 20th Anniversary Season, including Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso, ArtPride NJ's CEO Adam Perle, and New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Executive Director John McEwen.

Additional appearances include Daniel Patrick Smith, Duane McDevitt, Elizabeth Early, James Van Treuen, and Rob Lorey. Sam Scalamoni is the celebration's director and Tom McDonough is the event's musical director.

Skyline Theatre Company is also proud to debut its brand new logo as it kicks off its 20th Anniversary season. Developed in-house and led by Skyline's Graphic Designer Emilie Ahern, the refreshed logo embodies the spirit and mission of Skyline to bring together professional artists to create quality theatre that entertains and inspires our audiences.

Next month, Skyline will present its annual world premiere of an original musical as part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance's statewide Stages Festival. This year's production, Saving Spencer, is written by SUNY Purchase freshman Spencer Scalamoni. After the reading, the audience will be able to share their reactions with the musical's creator and performers.