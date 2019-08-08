Single Tickets to Paper Mill's Upcoming Season On Sale 8/19

Paper Mill Playhouse announces that tickets for individual shows for the 2019-2020 season will be available to the public on Monday, August 19, 2019. Season subscriptions are on sale now and subscribers can already purchase additional show tickets. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, or at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.papermill.org.

With three premieres and a total of five musicals, Paper Mill continues to fulfill its mission to enrich, entertain, and inspire audiences and students as the nation's premier musical theater. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2019-2020 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank. Paper Mill Playhouse education and outreach programs are proudly sponsored by The Goren Family & the Harmony Helper app.

Paper Mill Playhouse will open its 2019-2020 season with a highly anticipated new musical about one of the world's most beloved entertainment icons. Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz (September 26-October 27) is the story of how five-year-old Frances Gumm became Judy Garland, chronicling her early career from vaudeville to her rise at MGM, where she wins the role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Next, a dash of fairytale romance, magical onstage transformations, and of course, glass slippers in this family musical just in time for the holidays, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (November 20-December 29). This enchanting, Tony-nominated Broadway adaptation of the beloved musical will put a spell on audiences of all ages.

Next winter, Paper Mill Playhouse presents the world-premiere musical Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber(January 30-March 1), about the remarkable life and celebrated work of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Unmasked will feature new material and rediscovered gems, along with the history of their creation intertwined with Andrew's extraordinary personal story.

In the spring, Paper Mill Playhouse welcomes back our good friend and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken with his Tony-nominated musical Sister Act (April 1-April 26). Based on the 1992 hit film, this feel-good musical follows Deloris Van Cartier as she goes into hiding in a convent-where she clashes, hilariously, with cloistered life. Deloris inspires the sisters with her soulful style, but the church choir's newfound fame attracts some unwanted attention.

Paper Mill Playhouse closes its 81st season with the world-premiere musical The Wanderer (May 28-June 28), the story of Dion DiMucci and how he skyrocketed to fame as a teenage heartthrob in the 1950s and early '60s with hits like "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love," and "I Wonder Why." Now, his extraordinary journey comes to the stage in a moving and intimate new musical.

