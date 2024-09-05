Sierra Boggess to Join Seth Rudetsky at Bell Theater in Holmdel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing Seth’s Big Fat Broadway LIVE! concert series to Bell Theater in Holmdel at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7. Rudetsky’s guest is Broadway’s Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera). This up-close and personal concert series is a mix of the greatest hits from the Boggess’ Broadway career plus intimate, behind-the-scenes stories, coupled with Rudetsky’s funny, insightful and revealing questions. The series continues in the fall with Adam Pascal, J. Harrison Ghee and Krysta Rodriguez.

“Even if you’ve seen these stars in concert, my series will be like nothing you’ve seen them do!” said Rudetsky. “Yes, they sing all their hit songs, but they also recreate the roles they’ve done in high school, the jobs they wish they’d have gotten and the roles they’ll NEVER get a chance to do! It’s all unscripted and never the same!”

Boggess created the role of Ariel in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and played the heroine Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber said of Boggess: “She’s the best, the best Christine certainly.”

Boggess’ Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, School of Rock, My Love Letter to Broadway and most recently, the Barry Manilow musical Harmony. Her concert appearances include BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Broadway by the Year at Town Hall, The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center and Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall along with Patrick Wilson, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane.

Rudetsky has played piano for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera. He co-wrote and starred in Disaster!, which the New York Times called a “triumph.” He is currently the afternoon host on SiriusXM’s ‘On Broadway’ channel and the host of Seth Speaks. He also has a weekly column on Playbill.com, hosts Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Cruises and tours the country doing master classes and performing his show, “Deconstructing Broadway.”

“If you love Broadway and if you love comedy, I’m really excited for you to see my series!” said Rudetsky.

The series continues Saturday, October 12 with Adam Pascal, a member of the original company of Rent, followed by J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) on November 9 and Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family) and TV’s Smash on December 7.

Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, on the ground level. Tickets are $65 to $85 and are available at 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or https://www.belltheater.org/seth-rudetsky-with-sierra-boggess.

