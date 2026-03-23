Sierra Boggess and Time For Three Return to THE PRINCETON FESTIVAL at Morven Museum & Garden

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The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) just added Broadway superstar Sierra Boggess and Grammy winning trio Time for Three, consisting of Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Charles Yang (violin, vocals), to the 2026 Princeton Festival's impressive roster of artists.



Sierra Boggess opens the Festival on Friday, June 5 and Time for Three takes the stage on Thursday, June 18 at Morven Museum & Garden.

The addition of these performances completes the array of offerings available at this year's Festival. Tickets for Broadway, dance, opera, chamber concerts, rock and jazz tributes, plus events celebrating America at 250 are now available. Here's an at-a-glance performance lineup:

Friday, June 5 at 7pm – In this cabaret-style evening, Sierra Boggess charms with her positivity and thrilling renditions of Broadway classics and favorite melodies

Saturday, June 6 at 7pm – Sondra Radvanovsky performs popular opera arias and duets with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra and tenor Victor Starsky in a very special gala performance with the option of purchasing a cocktails, dinner, and post-concert reception package.

Sunday, June 7 at 7pm – An Evening of Dance brings together American Repertory Ballet and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra in an unforgettable pairing of music and dance.

Tuesday, June 9 at 7pm – The Sebastians mark another return to the Festival with performances of Bach cantatas at nearby Trinity Church.

Thursday, June 11 at 7pm – Twelfth Night is a refreshingly new ensemble which strives to invoke a spirit of boundless revelry, celebration, and community in their programming. They will perform George Frideric Handel's Aminta e Fillide, HWV 83.

Friday, June 12 at 7pm – Opening night of Giacomo Puccini's opera of love and betrayal Madama Butterfly. Fresh from her Metropolitan Opera debut as Cio-Cio-San, Toni Marie Palmertree returns to the Festival in the same role alongside Festival veterans Victor Starsky, as Pinkerton, and Nicholas Nestorak, as Goro. Rossen Milanov conducts.

Saturday, June 13 at 7pm – Queen Nation is the undisputed #1 ranked Queen Tribute Band in the United States. Comprising four musicians to reflect the original Queen, the band performs in detailed 70s & 80s Queen-era costumes.

Sunday, June 14 at 4pm – The matinee performance of Madama Butterfly features the same cast as on opening night.

Thursday, June 18 at 7pm – Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three defies convention and boundaries. The trio of Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Charles Yang (violin, vocals) merge classical, Americana, and singer-songwriter traditions into a singular, remarkable sound.

The final weekend, June 19-21 is devoted to Celebrating AMERICA at 250 with a three-day showcase of American music, plus family fun on Sunday. This special weekend is presented in partnership with the Municipality of Princeton.

Friday, June 19 at 7pm – Great Ladies of Jazz is a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Ginger Rogers, among others, starring Capathia Jenkins and Aisha de Haas with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, June 20 at 7pm – The Bacon Brothers, Emmy-winner composer Michael and A-list actor Kevin (Footloose, Apollo 13, The Woodsman), play their own mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music.

Sunday, June 21 at 3pm – The Princeton Symphony Orchestra offers an American Fanfare salute to the USA conducted by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov. Before the concert, free family fun for children of all ages will take place from 1-3pm.

2026 Princeton Tickets are available by phone at (609) 497-0020 and online at: princetonsymphony.org/festival.