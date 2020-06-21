Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Postpones 2020 Season Lineup to 2021

According to NJ.com, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has put its 2020 season lineup on hold due to the health crisis.

The theater said the 2020 production lineup will premiere in the same order in 2021.

"We are feeling like everyone for the most part, we have been riding an emotional rollercoaster that sometimes leaves us dizzy and sick at heart," said artistic director Bonnie J. Monte. "For theatre people, our raison d'être has been taken away from us and that is something that we are all struggling with on a daily basis. But we're trying to be upbeat about it, and so our mantra for this year and next is, '2021 is the new 2020.'"

STNJ will be contacting those who purchased 2020 season subscriptions and memberships to detail options. For information, contact the box office at 973-408-5600 or via email at boxoffice@shakespearenj.org.

