Shakespeare At The Beach Returns With HAMLET

The Bradley Beach Arts Council presents Hamlet by William Shakespeare, showing 7 PM, July 12th and July 13th at the Bradley Beach Gazebo. A rain date is set for Sunday, July 14th in case of prohibitive weather. The Bradley Beach Gazebo is located on 5th & Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach New Jersey. Admission is FREE.

Shakespeare by the Sea returns for its fifth year to do an abridged version of one of Shakespeare's most famous plays. Director Julia Sandra Rand (Fleeing From Tigers, Let Me Hear You) reprises her role of Gertrude as she directs her eighth show with Bradley Beach Arts Council. The title role of Hamlet will be played by Ben Natan (The Trial of Mrs. Surratt, Gain) in his Shakespearean debut and his first show with BBAC. Madelyn Monaghan (NYMF, Beauty and the Beast) will be playing Ophelia in her first show with Shakespeare by the Sea. Jeremy Rotolo (Atlantic City Theater Company Artistic Director, Black Locust ) makes his BBAC debut as Laertes. Thomas Cox (King Lear, Henry IV) rounds out the principle characters playing Laertes.

In this abridged version, interludes of beautiful music and narration help tie the scenes together. BBAC member Rebecca Fleming (Romeo and Juliet) will be handling all narrations made especially for this version of the show. Music Director Jacklyn Schneider (AMDA, Boston Opera Company) picks selections from Abrose Thomas' opera Hamlet to transition scenes and set the tone of this showing.

Other credits include assistant stage manager Dan Leyes, Jayne Mackta and Bill Merwin. Dan Gspann is Sound Engineer, Bob Miller is video recording and Unnati Bhatt manages the website.

Arts at the Beach, the Bradley Beach Arts Council, is a volunteer, not-for-profit organization. The mission is to foster arts in different disciplines: performing arts, visiual arts and the literary arts. The goal is to enrich the community's spirit and quality of life throughout the year by inspiring, educating and entertaining with a variety of free events.





