Second Show Added for CHRIS ROCK'S EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR at DPAC

By popular demand, an additional show has been added for Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock's Ego Death World Tour 2022. Chris Rock will be making his only appearance in the Carolinas at DPAC on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Today, February 25 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

Chris Rock has partnered with Yondr for all of his events.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cell phones, cameras or recording devices, including smart watches, will not be allowed at this event. More information can be found here.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation's strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, "Rustin '' and David O'Russell's Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX's Emmy-winning drama series "Fargo." He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, "Spiral," in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut," is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of "Top Five," a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009 Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of "Good Hair," and in 2014 he executive produced "Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip," a documentary recounting the history of one of New York's most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

His television work includes serving as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1989 - 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series "Everybody Hates Chris." The series ran from 2005 - 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Motherf**ker With The Hat.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for "Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo," and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

Chris Rock EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:

All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.

Date City Venue

Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Sat Apr 02 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

Fri Apr 08 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino*

Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Sat Apr 09 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Thu Apr 14 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Fri Apr 15 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Sat Apr 16 Durham, NC DPAC

Sun Apr 17 Durham, NC DPAC

Wed Apr 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem

Thu Apr 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Bethlehem

Fri Apr 22 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

Fri May 06 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Sat May 07 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Fri Jun 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

Tue Jun 07 Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre

Thu Jun 09 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Sat Jun 11 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Tue Jun 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Thu Jun 16 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Sat Jun 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jun 21 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

Thu Jun 23 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Fri Jun 24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Sat Jun 25 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino*

Sun Jul 03 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Thu Jul 07 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Jul 27 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Jul 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta

Sat Aug 27 Funner, CA Harrah's Southern California Resort and Casino

Sun Aug 28 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Sep 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit

Mon Sep 26 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

Thu Oct 06 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 13 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Tue Oct 18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Fri Oct 21 Vancouver, BC UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thu Oct 27 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall

Thu Nov 17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre