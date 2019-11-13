Savion Glover Hosts TAPPIN' THRU LIFE November 23 At NJPAC



Fresh from a successful off-Broadway run, Tappin' Thru Life comes to NJPAC!

Tony Award-nominated dance legend Maurice Hines taps us through his incredible career in this song-and-dance celebration that pays tribute to his brother, the legendary Gregory Hines.

He'll be backed by fellow hoofers (and siblings) John and Mary Manzari. Plus, Hines has invited four young local dancers - two sets of extremely talented twins who recently appeared in NJPAC's The Tap Dance Kid - to join him on stage! It's a celebration of brotherly love told through rhythm, music and fabulous feet.

Hines and his crew of uniquely gifted sib-sets will be by the acclaimed all-female DIVA Jazz Orchestra, directed by Sherrie Maricle. Tappin' Thru Life includes Hines' distinctive take on your favorite American standards, including "Luck Be a Lady," "Smile," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)," "I've Never Been in Love Before," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "I've Got You Under My Skin." "He's an old-school entertainer, the life of the party...he's a spoonful of sugar and a shot of caffeine ... it's a pleasure to be in the company of a shameless, ebullient vaudeville heart." says The Washington Post.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

1 Center Street, Newark NJ

Victoria Theater

$59 - $69





