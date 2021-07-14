Sarah Brightman, Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery & Tim Davis and More to Perform at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center is presenting Christmas in July with a wide range of artists performing LIVE ON-STAGE this holiday season. It's time to celebrate love, life, family, and the magic of holidays at NJPAC with the extraordinary voice of Sarah Brightman (Nov. 27) - A Christmas Symphony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch with American songbook favorites Kate Flannery & Tim Davis their presentation of A Swingin' Little Christmas! (Dec. 9) a collection of holiday favorites from the '50s and '60s. The beloved favorites- Nutcrackers return, the choice of the traditional Nutcracker with The Nutcracker State Ballet of Ukraine (Dec. 11) or NJPAC's in-house production Hip Hop Nutcracker (Dec.18) starring hip-hop icon, Kurtis Blow, now in its fifth year. Don't miss Mannheim Streamroller Christmas, (Dec.15) their 2021 productions features their classic carols from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with magical multimedia effects to delight the entire famntily.

During this holiday season, NJPAC presents Paw Patrol Live! (Dec. 31 & Jan. 2) Ryder and his favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road, and they are rolling into NJPAC.

After not holding live performances in the last year due to the pandemic, NJPAC is proud to present these exciting live, in-person concerts this holiday season. Feeling the "magic" that only happens in a live musical performance is sure to make this year's holiday performances will create lasting memories and warm the soul.

Reserve tickets now for the holidays at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Sarah Brightman A Christmas Symphony

It's no surprise Sarah Brightman is the biggest selling soprano in the world. Her crystalline voice is immediately recognizable across the globe: earthy yet ethereal, haunting yet angelic.

Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson Stage

$49.00 - $149.00

To Reserve a Ticket Click Here



Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery & Tim Davis

A Swingin' Little Christmas! Live in Concert

See Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), along with Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars), Tim Davis (Glee's vocal arranger), and The Tony Guerrero Quintet.

What do you get when you mix one part cabaret, one part comedy, and one heaping helping of Christmas kitsch? A Swingin' Little Christmas! It's a fun fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the '50s and '60s when harmonies were tight and swing was the thing.

Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage

$69.00

To Reserve a Ticket Click Here



Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

The Nutcracker State Ballet of Ukraine

'Tis the season for making unforgettable memories with your family! Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, The Nutcracker is sure to become your favorite Christmas tradition.

Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson Stage

$29.00 - $79.00

To Reserve a Ticket Click Here



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Mannheim Streamroller Christmas

Wrapping traditional tunes with new-age sound, Mannheim Steamroller is the sound of Christmas! The 2021 show features all of your favorite classic carols from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with magical multimedia effects to delight the whole family.

Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson Stage

$39.50 - $99.50

To Reserve a Ticket Click Here



Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with MC Kurtis Blow

Celebrate the season with NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza, which reimagines the traditional Tchaikovsky ballet with explosive urban choreography. Featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow as special guest MC.

Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson Stage

$29.00 - $79.00

To Reserve a Ticket Click Here



Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

PAW Patrol Live! PAW Patrol Live! is back on a roll... IN-PERSON AND LIVE ON STAGE! Ryder and his favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll.

$23.00 - $79.00

To Reserve a Ticket Click Here