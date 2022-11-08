SWING INTO CHRISTMAS Toys For Tots Event To Take Place At Resorts Casino Hotel, December 9

Resorts Casino Hotel's annual "Swing Into Christmas" musical comedy show will take place on Friday, December 9th at 8pm. Starring Section TV Host and Singer Michele Dawn Mooney. Benefiting the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, guests can enjoy the show and give back to the community.

Sponsored by Resorts Casino Hotel, any guest that brings a new unwrapped toy will receive free admission to the show. All toys go towards children and families in need this holiday season. This family-friendly show welcomes all ages to sit back and get into the holiday spirit. Doors to the Superstar Theater open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm. Stick around after the show to say hello to Jim Craine and the performers.

Performing at the show will be Jim "The Singing Lifeguard" Craine & the Atlantic City Allstar Band, Besty Daily and the Tony Grant Stars of Tomorrow Alumni Dancers, Atlantic City's Songstress Suzie Neustadter, & other surprise special guests! The night will be filled with holiday merriment, festive music, comedy, and more. After the show guests can meet the cast at Bar One, located on the Casino Floor.

Jim Craine, who is also the organizer of this show has participated in the Toys for Tots program for many years. Across a career spanning more than four decades, Craine has opened for legends like Frank Sinatra Jr., Bob Hope and Sammy Davis Jr. Don't miss out on this fun-filled show benefitting families in need this holiday season.

For more information visit resortsac.com, or visit Jim's website at jimcraine.com.

