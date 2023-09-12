SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Friday September 15th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. This will be the twelfth mainstage show of MMT's 2023 season.

Join Norma Desmond, the faded silent-screen goddess, as she desperately tries to regain her place among the silver screen elite with the help of screenwriter Joe Gillis, who himself is on the run from debt collectors.

Based on the film and screenplay by Billy Wilder, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a libretto by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard is the Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood, and includes the lush, swelling standards "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," and "Perfect Year."

The MMT production of Sunset Boulevard will be led by Anna Hentz as Norma Desmond and Karl Weigand as Joe Gillis, as well as Tare Keelan, Don Hallcom, and many familiar MMT faces.

Sunset Boulevard will run on the MMT stage from September 15th-October 1st, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Friday September 15th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. This will be the twelfth mainstage show of MMT's 2023 season.

Join Norma Desmond, the faded silent-screen goddess, as she desperately tries to regain her place among the silver screen elite with the help of screenwriter Joe Gillis, who himself is on the run from debt collectors.

Based on the film and screenplay by Billy Wilder, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a libretto by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard is the Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood, and includes the lush, swelling standards "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," and "Perfect Year."

The MMT production of Sunset Boulevard will be led by Anna Hentz as Norma Desmond and Karl Weigand as Joe Gillis, as well as Tare Keelan, Don Hallcom, and many familiar MMT faces.

Sunset Boulevard will run on the MMT stage from September 15th-October 1st, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays'

Discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT and to groups of fifteen or more.

Learn more and reserve your seats: Click Here.