SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

This will be the twelfth mainstage show of MMT's 2023 season.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 2 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 4 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Friday September 15th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. This will be the twelfth mainstage show of MMT's 2023 season.

Join Norma Desmond, the faded silent-screen goddess, as she desperately tries to regain her place among the silver screen elite with the help of screenwriter Joe Gillis, who himself is on the run from debt collectors.

Based on the film and screenplay by Billy Wilder, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a libretto by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard is the Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood, and includes the lush, swelling standards "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," and "Perfect Year."

The MMT production of Sunset Boulevard will be led by Anna Hentz as Norma Desmond and Karl Weigand as Joe Gillis, as well as Tare Keelan, Don Hallcom, and many familiar MMT faces.

Sunset Boulevard will run on the MMT stage from September 15th-October 1st, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Friday September 15th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. This will be the twelfth mainstage show of MMT's 2023 season.

Join Norma Desmond, the faded silent-screen goddess, as she desperately tries to regain her place among the silver screen elite with the help of screenwriter Joe Gillis, who himself is on the run from debt collectors.

Based on the film and screenplay by Billy Wilder, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a libretto by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard is the Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood, and includes the lush, swelling standards "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," and "Perfect Year."

The MMT production of Sunset Boulevard will be led by Anna Hentz as Norma Desmond and Karl Weigand as Joe Gillis, as well as Tare Keelan, Don Hallcom, and many familiar MMT faces.

Sunset Boulevard will run on the MMT stage from September 15th-October 1st, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays'

Discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT and to groups of fifteen or more.

Learn more and reserve your seats: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Roxey Ballet Unveils 2023 Fall Season Photo
Roxey Ballet Unveils 2023 Fall Season

Roxey Ballet has unveiled the lineup for the Fall 2023 season of dance and is kicking off with its first-ever Dancing on the Green event.

2
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY Photo
LoMotion Live Opens Season With TENDERLY: THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY

LoMotion Live will open their season with the cabaret, TENDERLY:THE SONGS OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY with Susan Speidel and Joseph Regan. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival Returns to NJPAC in November Photo
12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival Returns to NJPAC in November

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up of the highly anticipated 12th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival, running from November 3-19, 2023. Learn more about the full program here!

4
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Haddonfield Plays & Players This Month Photo
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Haddonfield Plays & Players This Month

Something Rotten! is coming to South Jersey when the hit Broadway musical opens at Haddonfield Plays & Players on September 29. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adelphi Orchestra - The Viennese Masters
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (11/05-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Surflight Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia
Sieminski Theater (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Jersey Opera: Night of Opera by Richard Wagner
Union County Performing Arts Center (9/30-9/30)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You