STRANGER THINGS' Gaten Matarazzo to Host State Theatre's '80s Trivia Night

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 7pm.

State Theatre New Jersey has announced actor Gaten Matarazzo-from the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things-as the host of '80s Online Trivia Night on Wednesday, October 14 at 7pm. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. A minimum donation of $5 allows patrons to participate in the trivia challenge. To sign up for Trivia Night, go to STNJ.org/Trivia.

Known for his memorable portrayal of Dustin on the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo is the most recognized breakthrough actor of his generation. Matarazzo first began his career on Broadway starring in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and later landing a role as Gavroche in Les Misérables. He's been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top 30 stars under the age of 30.

Matarazzo is the host and Executive Producer of the Netflix series, Prank Encounters-the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised. Matarazzo also performs with his siblings Carmen and Sabrina in an ensemble band titled, Work in Progress. The band travels the country delivering enthusiastic performances with their covers and originals.

When he is not filming or touring the country with his band, the 18-year-old devotes his time to raising awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia-a condition that ai??ects the development of bones and teeth. With the help of a Utah-based doctor, Matarazzo launched-CCD SMILES-a Foundation built to help families pay their children's dental bills. He recently visited Capitol Hill to speak in favor of a new piece of legislation called the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act (ELSA). This bipartisan legislation will provide insurance coverage to individuals born with congenital abnormalities or birth defects.

'80s Online Trivia Night will feature questions on '80s pop culture, including movies like The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off; music groups like Run DMC and The Bangles; fashion trends like leg warmers and spandex; to nostalgic games and toys like Pac Man and Care Bears; and much more.

Trivia Night will be composed of 50 multiple choice questions. The first-place winner gets bragging rights as well as a $150 State Theatre gift certificate and a State Theatre swag bag and the second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag. Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on each participant's desktop computer and played on the smartphone-based trivia game APP called Kahoot. Closed Captioning for Trivia Night can be made available by request by emailing info@stnj.org, one week prior to the event.

About State Theatre's Online Trivia Nights

State Theatre's ongoing online Trivia series began in August 2020 with a popular, sold-out 2000s-themed trivia hosted by drag queen, comedian, and singer Pissi Myles. Online Trivia Nights benefit State Theatre's Community Engagement Programs and are a great way to get friends and family together virtually for a game and a good time. Trivia Nights will be added throughout the season. For more information on State Theatre's Online Trivia Nights please visit STNJ.org/TriviaNights

