STING*CHRONICITY to Close Out Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival 2023 will end its portion of CSC's 2023-2024 season with STING*Chronicity starring Rosemary Loar.

Rosemary Loar brings her cabaret-style show STING*Chronicity to the Kutz Theatre at Centenary Stage Company. STING*Chronicity offers a combination of monologues with a variety of musical arrangements of the music of contemporary songwriter, Sting. The show is "set" in Madison Square Garden on the occasion of the final reunion concert of the band, The Police, which was headed by Sting. Loar doesn't simply rearrange numbers; she re-contextualizes them, morphing into a series of characters that sing each song as it arises out of an imagined situation.

"This unique show is audacious, well calibrated, and juicy. You'll never listen to sting the same."

Rosemary Loar's theatrical expertise was honed on Broadway and national tours. She was in the original casts of Sunset Boulevard (starring Glenn Close) and Chess. The iconic revival production of You Can't Take It With You (starring Jason Robards), Cats (critically acclaimed as Grizabella), Once Upon A Mattress (starring Sarah Jessica Parker/understudy to Queen Aggravain), Encores (at Radio City) and 42nd Street (understudy Dorothy Brock). Off -Broadway in Radio Gals she originated the role of Gladys Fritts (a quirky flapper with a penchant for poetry, operatic singing) and was the winner of The Phoebe Award for Best Actress in a Musical in her portrayal of Ivy in Fair and Tender Ladies. Ms. Loar played Grandma Who in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles and twice at Madison Square Garden Theater. Favorite regional roles include Mama Rose (Gypsy), Vivian Bearing PhD. (Wit), Carlotta (Phantom), Mame in Mame, Vi (Footloose), Ms Goldberg (William Finn's In Trousers), (Miss) Shields (A Christmas Story) and Aoiffe (Outside Mullingar). Most recently Loar had her Joe's Pub Debut with her latest cabaret creation STING*chronicity.

Tickets for STING*Chronicity are $22.50 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:30 in person at the box office. Performances will take place Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 pm; Friday, November 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

