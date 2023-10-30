STING*CHRONICITY to Close Out Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival 2023 will end its portion of CSC's 2023-2024 season with STING*Chronicity starring Rosemary Loar. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave from November 2 - 5. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $22.50 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:30 in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at (908) 979-0900. 

 

Rosemary Loar brings her cabaret-style show STING*Chronicity to the Kutz Theatre at Centenary Stage Company. STING*Chronicity offers a combination of monologues with a variety of musical arrangements of the music of contemporary songwriter, Sting.  The show is "set" in Madison Square Garden on the occasion of the final reunion concert of the band, The Police, which was headed by Sting. Loar doesn't simply rearrange numbers; she re-contextualizes them, morphing into a series of characters that sing each song as it arises out of an imagined situation.  

 

"This unique show is audacious, well calibrated, and juicy.  You'll never listen to sting the same." 

- BroadwayWorld.com 

Rosemary Loar's theatrical expertise was honed on Broadway and national tours.  She was in the original casts of Sunset Boulevard (starring Glenn Close) and Chess.  The iconic revival production of You Can't Take It With You (starring Jason Robards), Cats (critically acclaimed as Grizabella), Once Upon A Mattress (starring Sarah Jessica Parker/understudy to Queen Aggravain), Encores (at Radio City) and 42nd Street (understudy Dorothy Brock).  Off -Broadway in Radio Gals she originated the role of Gladys Fritts (a quirky flapper with a penchant for poetry, operatic singing) and was the winner of The Phoebe Award for Best Actress in a Musical in her portrayal of Ivy in Fair and Tender Ladies.  Ms. Loar played Grandma Who in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles and twice at Madison Square Garden Theater.  Favorite regional roles include Mama Rose (Gypsy), Vivian Bearing PhD. (Wit), Carlotta (Phantom), Mame in Mame, Vi (Footloose), Ms Goldberg (William Finn's In Trousers), (Miss) Shields (A Christmas Story) and Aoiffe (Outside Mullingar). Most recently Loar had her Joe's Pub Debut with her latest cabaret creation STING*chronicity.  

 

Tickets for STING*Chronicity are $22.50 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:30 in person at the box office. Performances will take place Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 pm; Friday, November 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. 

 

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.  

 

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters. 




