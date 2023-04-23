Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in May

The performance will take place Saturday, May 6.

Apr. 23, 2023  

If you can't make it to England for King Charles III's coronation, nor did you purchase tickets to the Kentucky Derby, grab your fascinator and head to "Derby Day", the return of the Kentucky Derby-themed "living movie" 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at studio;space in Somers Point. It will be followed by a live viewing of the real Kentucky Derby at 5:51 p.m. The event will also be streamed live for an additional fee.

"Derby Day" is a rom-com that revolves around a rivalry between three powerful horseracing syndicates: a female owner-and-horse team; last of the Kentucky bluegrass breeders; and the most famous trainer ever in Derby history. Audiences will laugh while learning which owner is in financial duress, which jockey has a crush on whom, and which horse will ultimately win the "Run for the Roses."

This is the second year that "Derby Day" will be presented by SPQR Stage Company in Somers Point. Based on a film script by Somers Point playwright Bill Sterritt, "Derby Day" includes a wide range of actors including Strathmere's Ellen Cheney who performed in SPQR's sold-out "New Works Weekend" this winter.

"We received such wonderfully positive feedback for this unique event last year, that we're thrilled to bring 'Derby Day' back to Somers Point audiences," said Sterritt. "Get ready for some excitement on May 6th. It'll be a day for horses, His Highness, and hats."
Sterritt received the 2nd Place award at the South Coast Repertory Play Contest and was a finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. "Derby Day" also finished in the Top 20% at the Austin Film Festival competition in 2021.

Aside from the living-movie of the Kentucky Derby, the event will feature a step-and-repeat selfie station for guests to post on social media with the hashtag #SPQRDerbyDa. SPQR encourages guests to dress in their Derby Day finest and be sure to BYOB.

"Derby Day" begins 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The event includes the viewing of the real Kentucky Derby. Snacks and refreshments be served during the race. Advanced tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or at SPQR's booth at Bayfest in Somers Point on April 29 for $20, and at the door. "Derby Day" can also be streamed for $20 (https://www.studiospacespnj.com/product/live-stream-of-derby-day/). Studio;Space is at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap.

SPQR Stage Company:

Since 2004, SPQR Stage Company has been testing and redefining the limits of theatre, in theme, form, and purpose. For almost 10 years, SPQR Stage Company's productions have exhibited ingenuity, in language, concept and staging. From performing in a 40-seat house in Hollywood to the 50-seater studio;space in Somers Point, SPQR has strived to think big and outside of the box. SPQR has always preferred to be ambitious and in front of the curve in all its undertakings.

Photo Credit: John Alvarez




