SOUTH PACIFIC And More Announced for Gateway Playhouse 2025 Mainstage Season

Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point recently announced its 2025 Mainstage Season, which will include: George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's classic comedy “The Man Who Came to Dinner;” Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved musical “South Pacific;” “Party of 1 (Acts): A Weekend of One Acts;” and the Grimm's fairy tale-inspired musical “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 5—or what the Gateway has dubbed “Theater Thursday.” Individual tickets can be purchased for $25 per show or, for a limited time, season subscriptions are just $80 for all four productions.

On the surface, the lineup may not seem to have anything in common, however, according to Artistic Director Phil Pallitto, they most certainly do.

“This year's shows explore themes of love, connections, relationships, as well as accountability and resilience,” Pallitto said. “We're inviting the audience to reflect on societal challenges such as prejudice, ambition and the power of influence while celebrating the enduring strength of community.

“We look at these as stories rooted to teach and inspire,” he continued. “We really think about what lesson we want to share with our audiences, and really ponder on how we can help them walk out of here looking at the world through a different lens or perspective.”

In the same vein as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday, Gateway Board Chair Katie Calvi conceived “Theater Thursday” for Dec. 5 as the kick-off for 2025 Mainstage Season ticket sales. As in 2024, tickets will remain $25 per production, or $80 for the full four-show season through March 1, 2025.

“We're hoping to encourage people to give the gift of theater this holiday season,” Pallitto said. “It's unique, and it will stand out among the flat-screen TVs.”

The 2025 mainstage season for Gateway Playhouse is as follows:

“The Man Who Came to Dinner” was written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Directed by Ryan Daly, “The Man Who Came to Dinner” is a comedy that made its Broadway debut in 1939 and has had several revivals since, including a 1942 movie version starting Better Davis. The play is set in small-town Ohio at Christmas. Sheridan Whiteside, a famous New York City radio personality, is invited to dine at the house of the well-to-do factory owner Ernest W. Stanley and his family. But before Whiteside enters the house, he slips on the ice outside the Stanleys' door and injures his hip. Now confined to the Stanleys' home, the overbearing, self-centered celebrity soon dominates the lives of the house's residents and everyone else who enters the home. “The Man Who Came to Dinner” will run one weekend, April 4-6.

“South Pacific” is a musical composed by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It premiered on Broadway in 1949 and was an immediate hit, running for 1,925 performances. The plot, based on James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Tales of the South Pacific,” centers on an American nurse stationed in the South Pacific during World War II who falls in love with an expatriate French plantation owner, but struggles to accept his mixed-race children. Another romance between a U.S. Marine lieutenant and a young Tonkinese woman explores his personal fears of what any societal consequences should he decide to marry her. The issue of racial prejudice is explored throughout the musical, and sends a strong progressive message on racism. “South Pacific” take places May 30 to June 1, and June 6-8.

“Party of 1 (Acts): A Weekend on One Acts,” directed by Camille Averso. Though still finalizing the one acts to be included in this special weekend, Pallitto promises it will be a collection of short plays rooted around a central theme. Each night will showcase different one-acts to encourage audience members to return. “We want to provide audience members with the opportunity to see something they wouldn't necessarily see, such as these one-acts–which, sadly, tend to be forgotten,” Pallitto said. “Party of 1” runs from July 11-13.

“Into the Woods” is a Stephen Sondheim classic. This musical intertwines the plots of multiple Brothers Grimm fairy tales and explores the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. Main characters are taken from popular children's tales such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel,” and “Cinderella,” among others. “Into the Woods” runs from Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 3-5

“Theater has been a saving grace for me and my family. It has given us purpose, empathy and joy. These are the things that all people need in their lives. That's why our mission to provide affordable, quality theater is so important,” said Alice Woods, Gateway's new executive director. “It is our hope to spread inspiration and entertainment to an even wider group of people this coming year. Theater is a place for all people to come together and for the 2025 season, there is something for everyone.”

“There is magic in this community–Gateway is a true community space, our productions have community actors and directors and stage hands, we use community musicians. Gateway really is a community theater in the best sense of the words,” Pallitto said. “It's unlike anything I know in South Jersey.”

Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point, New Jersey. More information and ticket reservations can be found at GatewayByTheBay.org or call the box office at 609-653-0553.

