SOUND AND MUSIC IN THE MUSLIM WORLD Conference to be Held at New England Conservatory
Musicians taking part include Jawwad Noor, Samir Langus, and Mehmet Ali Sanlikol.
A unique one-day conference and concert at New England Conservatory on Sound and Music in the Muslim World on Tuesday, October 27 will feature panels, lectures and performances exploring musical and sonic traditions of the Muslim world. The conference runs from 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. followed by a concert from 6–7:30 p.m.
Events take place at Brown Hall. Admission is free. Information at necmusic.edu, and soundandmusicinthemuslimworld.com, registration at eventbrite.com.
The project was developed by DMA student Hasan Imam Hamdani with support from the Presser Graduate Award, the New England Conservatory Intercultural Institute, and the Reed Society for Sacred Arts. “I want to bring particular attention to sound and music from the Muslim world,” says Hamdani. “The event highlights the historic and continuing role of sound-based practices in religious experience and everyday life across Muslim communities and societies.”
By bringing together scholars, artists, entrepreneurs, and other authorities, the conference delves into under-discussed perspectives on music and sound in Muslim contexts. Four key topics will be examined, including the significance of sound in Muslim contexts, oral tradition and memorization, music education in Muslim communities and understanding Islam through art. The event concludes with an evening concert featuring three ensembles performing musical traditions from across the Muslim world.
Schedule:
Opening Remarks
Jaqueline El-Sayed, Dean, New England Conservatory
“Hodjas, Dervishes and Kemalists: Islam, Music and Türkiye”
The opening address by Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, NEC faculty member and director of NEC Intercultural Institute examines relationship between faith, music, and politics in Turkey.
Panel 1: Oral Tradition and Memorization
This panel brings together musicians representing Arabic, North African, and South Asian
musical traditions to examine the deep role of oral tradition, memorization, and embodied practice in the transmission of musical knowledge. Panelists include Arab violinist Sami Abu Shumays, sitar player Jawwad Noor, Grammy-nominated Moroccan musician Samir Langus. Moderator: Aisha Imam, founder and director Reed Society for Sacred Arts.
Panel 2: Music Education in Muslim Communities
Panel examines the current state of music education in Muslim communities and initiatives
working to expand access among Muslim communities in the United States. Panelists include songwriter, author, producer and Muslims for Progressive Values founder Ani Zonneveld, DJ, cultural organizer and Listening While Muslim co-producer Asad Ali Jafri, and educator Constance Cook. Moderator: Eden MacAdam-Somer, NEC Contemporary Musical Arts chair.
Panel 3: Understanding Islam Through Its Art
The discussion drawing on Professor Oludamini Ogunnaike's article “The Silent Theology of Islamic Art” considers how Islamic artistic traditions may communicate theological ideas and forms of religious knowledge and asks whether engaging with Islamic arts can transmit Islamic theology. Panelists include Ogunnaike, professor of African Religious Thought and Democracy at the University of Virginia and NEC doctoral student Hasan Imam Hamdani.
The Significance of Sound in Islamic Theology and Muslim Practice
The closing address by Hasan Imam Hamdani is a reflection on the significance afforded to sound within Islamic theology and Muslim practices, bringing together themes that emerge throughout the day's discussions.
6 p.m. Evening Concert
The performance includes performances featuring musicians and ensembles connected to musical traditions across the Muslim world. Performers include:
Jawwad Noor, sitar and Hasan Imam Hamdani, guitar performing Hindustani classical music.
Firas Zreik on qanun performing traditional and contemporary Arabic music.
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol leading an ensemble drawing from Turkish and American musical forms.
New York City artist Samir Langus leading a Gnawa Ensemble in music of Morocco.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
Pipeline
Vanguard Theater (10/08-10/25)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/11-10/11) VIDEOS
|
Mozart & Ravel
Richardson Auditorium (1/08-1/08)
|
Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/11-10/11)
|
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (11/06-11/06)
|
Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
|
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/13-3/13)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/30-4/30)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/26-2/26)