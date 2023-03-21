SOPAC Announces SOMA backStage Reading Series

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) announced the inaugural weekend of the SOMA backStage Reading Series, a partnership with local theater company SOMA Stage. On Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, SOMA Stage will present readings of new plays and musicals written by or starring South Orange and Maplewood's (SOMA's) theater professionals in the Loft at SOPAC. All readings in this series are free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $15. Further information can be found at www.sopacnow.org/events/

The SOMA backStage Reading Series emerged from SOPAC's Creative Community Brain Trust, a collaboration of five local arts leaders bringing innovative programming to the center.

"In our quest to become the beating civic and cultural heart for South Orange, Maplewood and northern New Jersey, all of us at SOPAC are thrilled to partner with SOMA Stage on this new works development and reading series," SOPAC Executive Director Stephen Beaudoin said. "Led by the brilliant Dana Spialter and our friends at SOMA Stage, this series is an important new addition to our regional community and cultural scene."

This spring's SOMA backStage Reading Series will include readings of the new musical "REVIVAL" by Broadway veterans Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen, and up-and-coming playwright Lia Romeo's new work "STILL". Audience members can join the creative process at talkbacks following the matinee readings and share their thoughts on the new works.

"There is something really special about SOMA," said SOMA Stage Artistic Director Dana Spialter. "With the theater professionals who live in our community as well as the proximity to New York City...it is the perfect incubator for new theatrical shows. My hope is that over time, the SOMA backStage Reading Series will become one of the next major players for the development of new works."

All readings will take place in The Loft at SOPAC, an intimate space that connects audiences with creatives and performers. Just 25 minutes from midtown Manhattan SOPAC is a great place for audiences to experience the joy and excitement of SOMA backStage Reading Series' new stories and visions.