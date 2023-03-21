Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOPAC Announces SOMA backStage Reading Series

Learn more about the upcoming readings here!

Mar. 21, 2023  
SOPAC Announces SOMA backStage Reading Series

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) announced the inaugural weekend of the SOMA backStage Reading Series, a partnership with local theater company SOMA Stage. On Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, SOMA Stage will present readings of new plays and musicals written by or starring South Orange and Maplewood's (SOMA's) theater professionals in the Loft at SOPAC. All readings in this series are free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $15. Further information can be found at www.sopacnow.org/events/

The SOMA backStage Reading Series emerged from SOPAC's Creative Community Brain Trust, a collaboration of five local arts leaders bringing innovative programming to the center.

"In our quest to become the beating civic and cultural heart for South Orange, Maplewood and northern New Jersey, all of us at SOPAC are thrilled to partner with SOMA Stage on this new works development and reading series," SOPAC Executive Director Stephen Beaudoin said. "Led by the brilliant Dana Spialter and our friends at SOMA Stage, this series is an important new addition to our regional community and cultural scene."

This spring's SOMA backStage Reading Series will include readings of the new musical "REVIVAL" by Broadway veterans Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen, and up-and-coming playwright Lia Romeo's new work "STILL". Audience members can join the creative process at talkbacks following the matinee readings and share their thoughts on the new works.

"There is something really special about SOMA," said SOMA Stage Artistic Director Dana Spialter. "With the theater professionals who live in our community as well as the proximity to New York City...it is the perfect incubator for new theatrical shows. My hope is that over time, the SOMA backStage Reading Series will become one of the next major players for the development of new works."

All readings will take place in The Loft at SOPAC, an intimate space that connects audiences with creatives and performers. Just 25 minutes from midtown Manhattan SOPAC is a great place for audiences to experience the joy and excitement of SOMA backStage Reading Series' new stories and visions.



State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm. Sedaris will do a book signing after the show for all ticket holders. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Fos Photo
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farc Photo
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week Photo
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New PlaysHudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays
March 17, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works continues to shine a light on local playwrights and nurture their voices with the upcoming PlayWorks, where readings of new plays by contemporary and local playwrights are presented and the audience shares in the creative process, and the admission is free.
