Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOPAC Announces Jazz In The Loft 2022 Series Lineup

pixeltracker

Wrap up the weekend with the sounds of Jazz in the SOPAC Loft.

Jan. 4, 2022  

SOPAC Announces Jazz In The Loft 2022 Series Lineup

Kick off the new year with Jazz in the Loft, a South Orange Performing Arts Center concert series curated and hosted by Grammy-winning bassist John Lee.

On Sunday nights, hear world-class artists from the region in the cabaret-style setting of the SOPAC Loft. The 2022 Jazz in the Loft series is dedicated to Lee Boswell-May, longtime curator of the program.

Tickets are $20. All shows begin at 7PM. The series lineup includes:

January 9: Ty Stephens "Standard Tyme" featuring (the) SoulJaazz


This multi-talented entertainer has brought his urban-tinged sound that blends Jazz, Funk and R&B around the world.

(Please note, out of an abundance of caution regarding Covid-19, capacity for this performance has been reduced to 50%.)

February 6: Mark Gross Quartet


For 30 years, this Gospel-influenced saxophonist toured with some of the biggest names in Jazz. He is currently the Director of Jazz Instruction at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

March 6: Freddie Hendrix Quartet


He's an accomplished trumpeter, composer, arranger and educator from Teaneck who has worked with the likes of the Count Basie Orchestra and Alicia Keys.

April 10: Roseanna Vitro


This Grammy-nominated vocalist has toured internationally as a Jazz Ambassador.

For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • M1 Singapore Fringe Festival Returns in January 2022
  • Esplanade Announces Lineup For Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts
  • THE MUSICAL CANVAS is Now Being Presented by Ding Yi Music Company
  • THE MENAGERIE RACE is Now at Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay