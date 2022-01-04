SOPAC Announces Jazz In The Loft 2022 Series Lineup

Kick off the new year with Jazz in the Loft, a South Orange Performing Arts Center concert series curated and hosted by Grammy-winning bassist John Lee.

On Sunday nights, hear world-class artists from the region in the cabaret-style setting of the SOPAC Loft. The 2022 Jazz in the Loft series is dedicated to Lee Boswell-May, longtime curator of the program.

Tickets are $20. All shows begin at 7PM. The series lineup includes:



This multi-talented entertainer has brought his urban-tinged sound that blends Jazz, Funk and R&B around the world.

(Please note, out of an abundance of caution regarding Covid-19, capacity for this performance has been reduced to 50%.)



For 30 years, this Gospel-influenced saxophonist toured with some of the biggest names in Jazz. He is currently the Director of Jazz Instruction at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.



He's an accomplished trumpeter, composer, arranger and educator from Teaneck who has worked with the likes of the Count Basie Orchestra and Alicia Keys.



This Grammy-nominated vocalist has toured internationally as a Jazz Ambassador.

For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.