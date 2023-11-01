SONS OF SERENDIP Comes to The Sieminski Theater This Weekend

The performance is on November 4 at 7:30 PM.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 3 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

SONS OF SERENDIP Comes to The Sieminski Theater This Weekend

The Sieminski Theater has announced an enchanting evening with America's Got Talent finalists, Sons of Serendip. Join in on November 4 at 7:30 PM for an extraordinary performance that will captivate your heart and soul.

Sons of Serendip, a Billboard charting quartet, garnered widespread acclaim and admiration during their unforgettable journey on America's Got Talent (NBC). Their ethereal and emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music, blending vocals, harp, piano, and cello, left both fans and judges in awe.

What began as serendipity led to the formation of Sons of Serendip. Lead vocalist Micah Christian, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, pianist Cordaro Rodriguez, and harpist Mason Morton crossed paths as graduate students at Boston University. However, it was their exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and a shared desire to share their music with the world that propelled the quartet to fame.

Sons of Serendip's musical journey has been nothing short of remarkable. With four successful albums under their belt, including "Sons of Serendip," "Christmas: Beyond the Lights," "Life + Love," and "Mosaic," they have graced stages both nationally and internationally, elevating audiences to a sublime musical experience.

The quartet has collaborated with esteemed artists and orchestras, including Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Cynthia Erivo. Their exceptional talent even earned them a performance at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX).

In 2019, Sons of Serendip made a triumphant return to the America's Got Talent stage, competing in the first-ever "America's Got Talent: The Champions," where they stood alongside 50 winners and finalists from America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises worldwide. Most recently, the group had the honor of performing for the closing celebration of Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour in Denver, CO.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $45.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson’s Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village’s award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Pushcart Players to Present OUTTA THIS WORLD: THE ADVENTURES OF KALIEN THE ALIEN at Bickfo Photo
Pushcart Players to Present OUTTA' THIS WORLD: THE ADVENTURES OF KALIEN THE ALIEN at Bickford Theatre

Pushcart Players, New Jersey's Emmy-nominated and award-winning touring theater for family audiences will present “Outta' This World: The Adventures of Kalien the Alien” on November 10th at the Bickford Theatre at Morris Museum in Morristown, NJ.

2
Symphony In C to Present Holiday Classics at Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts in Decembe Photo
Symphony In C to Present Holiday Classics at Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts in December

New Jersey-based young professionals orchestra Symphony in C will present a festive holiday program titled Holiday Classics on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Gordon Theater at the Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts in Camden, New Jersey. Get all the details here!

3
The Theater Projects ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to Summit, NJ Thanksgiving Photo
The Theater Project's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to Summit, NJ Thanksgiving Weekend

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play celebrates its 20th year of annual presentations with live, in-person performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-26, at the Oakes Center Theater.

4
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Music Mountain Theatre Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Music Mountain Theatre

A new mainstage production is now playing at Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a special four-weekend run. Get in the holiday spirit with the family favorite, Elf the Musical, based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
Alhayyyat Raksa (Life Is a Dance) in New Jersey Alhayyyat Raksa (Life Is a Dance)
First Congregational Church (11/04-11/05)
The Scarlet Letter in New Jersey The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
Eleemosynary in New Jersey Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
Mozart's Requiem in New Jersey Mozart's Requiem
Richardson Auditorium (11/11-11/11)
Mozart's Requiem in New Jersey Mozart's Requiem
Richardson Auditorium (11/12-11/12)
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You