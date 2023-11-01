SONS OF SERENDIP Comes to The Sieminski Theater This Weekend

The Sieminski Theater has announced an enchanting evening with America's Got Talent finalists, Sons of Serendip. Join in on November 4 at 7:30 PM for an extraordinary performance that will captivate your heart and soul.

Sons of Serendip, a Billboard charting quartet, garnered widespread acclaim and admiration during their unforgettable journey on America's Got Talent (NBC). Their ethereal and emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music, blending vocals, harp, piano, and cello, left both fans and judges in awe.

What began as serendipity led to the formation of Sons of Serendip. Lead vocalist Micah Christian, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, pianist Cordaro Rodriguez, and harpist Mason Morton crossed paths as graduate students at Boston University. However, it was their exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and a shared desire to share their music with the world that propelled the quartet to fame.

Sons of Serendip's musical journey has been nothing short of remarkable. With four successful albums under their belt, including "Sons of Serendip," "Christmas: Beyond the Lights," "Life + Love," and "Mosaic," they have graced stages both nationally and internationally, elevating audiences to a sublime musical experience.

The quartet has collaborated with esteemed artists and orchestras, including Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Cynthia Erivo. Their exceptional talent even earned them a performance at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX).

In 2019, Sons of Serendip made a triumphant return to the America's Got Talent stage, competing in the first-ever "America's Got Talent: The Champions," where they stood alongside 50 winners and finalists from America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises worldwide. Most recently, the group had the honor of performing for the closing celebration of Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour in Denver, CO.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $45.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson’s Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village’s award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.