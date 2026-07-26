SISTER ACT Will Come to Ocean City This August

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Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC), in partnership with the Ocean City POPS Orchestra, will present the Broadway smash hit Sister Act this August at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center in Ocean City. This uplifting musical comedy will be performed August 4-13, featuring a live orchestra and a cast of professional performers.

Based on the beloved 1992 film, Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva who is placed in protective custody after witnessing a crime. Hidden in a convent, Deloris unexpectedly transforms a struggling choir and discovers the true meaning of friendship, faith, and community along the way. Featuring music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, the Tony Award-nominated musical is packed with infectious songs, high-energy dance numbers, and plenty of heart.

Produced by the City of Ocean City and featuring the acclaimed Ocean City POPS Orchestra, Sister Act continues the longstanding collaboration between OCTC and the POPS, bringing Broadway-caliber entertainment to audiences at the Jersey Shore. This partnership has become a cornerstone of Ocean City's summer arts scene, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to experience professional musical theatre accompanied by a full live orchestra.

'Sister Act is the perfect summer musical,' said Michael Hartman, Artistic Director of Ocean City Theatre Company. 'It's joyful, inspiring, and filled with incredible music. Combined with the power of the Ocean City POPS Orchestra, audiences are in for an unforgettable theatrical experience.'

Performances will take place August 4, 5, 7, 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances on August 6 and August 13 at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30-$35 and are available online, by calling 609-399-6111, or by visiting one of Ocean City's Welcome Centers including the Music Pier, City Hall, 9th Street Causeway, and the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Sister Act features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, and is based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture, Sister Act, written by Joseph Howard. Sister Act is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. Ocean City's production is under the direction of Morgan D'Alessio, Hannah Catanoso, and Jonathan Kreamer.

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