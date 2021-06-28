SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY to be Presented by The Middletown Arts Center and Dunbar Repertory Company

The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a magical memory play featuring songs and stories that follow a young Black girl's coming of age in the 1960's South. Written by Shay Youngblood and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., the production begins July 9th and runs through July 18th on the MAC's Open Air Stage.

Show dates for Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery are July 9-11 and July 16-18 with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 and are general admission. Purchase tickets online at https://middletownarts.org/shakin-the-mess-outta-misery or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.

About Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery

This emotionally charged story follows a young girl's memories of being raised by a community

of strong African-American women during the civil rights-era South. Daughter is the main character, a 25-year-old narrator whose mother died when she was very young. She was raised by the women in the community, some blood related, some not, and at the age of 12, she began her journey to womanhood guided by these very diverse, non-traditional, older Black women. As she reflects, Daughter becomes a child again, reliving her vivid memories growing up, recalling the rituals, the faith healings, the stories she was told and the lessons she learned about survival, healing, faith and mystery. The production features actresses Tracie Ashe (Tinton Falls, NJ), Sequoia Tellashia Davis (Ocean Township, NJ), Mimi B. Francis (North Brunswick, NJ), Natalie Hayes (Long Branch, NJ), Brianna Kelly (Matawan, NJ), Qualé Lewis (Asbury Park, NJ), Cheryl Monden (Lakewood, NJ), Lorraine Stone (Eatontown, NJ) and DaNeen Wyche (Neptune, NJ).