SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center

The newest comedy by playwright David J.V. Meenan opens at the Middletown Arts Center for a limited engagement, January 26-28.

Welcome to the 55 and over community of Big Beaver, Pennsylvania. Brace yourselves for some hilarious moments as we follow the lives of 7 very different "ladies" (and by "ladies," we mean sassy, spunky, and sometimes downright crazy women), as they navigate the ups and downs of growing older together. Get ready to laugh out loud as you witness their daily shenanigans and unique journeys. Who said growing old can't be fun?

Lucy (Kelly Ross), the self-proclaimed president of every club in the community, tries her best to control the unmanageable ladies as their HOA meeting goes awry. She also runs the coupon clipping club, poker night, and the clubhouse talent show, which is supposed to be a fashion show but ends up being more of a fashion faux pas. Marie (Laura McDonough) is the sophisticated and proud owner of her beloved Shih Tzu, Princess. This furry little diva can do no wrong in her eyes, except for the tiny "doopies" she leaves on Marjorie's lawn - the woman whom the entire community loves to hate. Samantha (Cheryl Gaudette), the advice-giving mother of the group, accidentally runs over Marjorie in her wheelchair but Samantha bribes her with a new Jazzy to keep from getting sued. Phyllis (Antje Weyman), the chair of Big Beaver's tree and bush committee, is the sweetest one of the group whose lights are on, but no one is quite home. She has some hidden secrets that come out during poker night. Carol (Kelly Cibrian), the busybody of the community, gets involved in everyone's affairs. If you need to know the gossip, just ask Carol about Marjorie's dirty laundry. Laverne (Susan T. Bloir), who has no filter, tells it just like it is and still needs to grasp texting abbreviations, which gets her into a pickle. She also can't figure out why Carol is doing Marjorie's laundry. Edith (Linda Lee Jaffrey) is the ultimate club-hopper in the community. It's not the activities that attract her, it's the free food! She has a club for every meal - breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and never forgets her trusty Ziplock bag, ready to pack up any leftovers she can get her hands on.

As the eclectic and eccentric women sit down to dine at Missy's Diner, they are joined by an inexperienced 18-year-old waiter named Dereck (Maximilian Oster). However, little does Dereck know that he is in for a wild ride as these ladies give him a run for his money. With their quirky demands and endless chatter, Dereck is left on the brink of a nervous breakdown.

In a bizarre twist of events, the ladies are soon buzzing with the news that Marjorie (Renee Maxwell) has caught a serious case of "P-neumonia," and are shocked by the sudden departure of their "dearest friend." As they gather at her wake to pay their respects, Lucy, the president of the Big Beaver Bereavement Club, tries to lead the group in saying a few nice words. But unfortunately, it seems like the members of the club are experiencing a brain freeze, as their eulogies are more of a struggle than heartfelt. The unexpected ending will leave you laughing for days.

"If you are a senior, know a senior, or will one day be a senior, this is the laugh a minute show for you!" said playwright David J.V. Meenan. "I have been teaching seniors for years, and this show was developed with my seasoned actors at SCAN (Senior Citizen Activities Network). We did a full staged reading of the show and after the unbelievable response of the audience which included middle and high school students, I knew we had something and had to bring it to the main stage."

Senior Moments - Big Beaver is Directed by Jack Cibrian and Meenan, Costume Design by William Goodman, Set and Light Design by Rebecca Bell, Technical Director Jordyn Javaruski.

Playwright David J.V. Meenan's New York productions include the award-winning Off-Broadway show Camp - A New Musical, Kansas, produced by the York Theatre Company, and the Off-Broadway musical Dinkle. Regionally his shows include Trans-Atlantic, Lizzie Borden Took an Axe, Ravensbruck, Home, Chorines, and Porkchops and Applesauce.

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER at the Middletown Arts Center, Friday, January 26th, 7pm, Saturday, January 27th, 3pm, and Sunday, January 28th, 1pm.

Following the Saturday performance will be the Red Carpet opening of And Scene Publishing which will be publishing Meenan's works.

Tickets $30 regular, $25 for Seniors and students, and available online at: Click Here

Middletown Arts Center is located next to the train station, 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ.