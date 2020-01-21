SELL ME: I A AM FROM NORTH KOREA Portrays Struggles Of Refugees & Defectors

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) sheds light on the life and times of refugees and defectors from North Korea - considered a closed-society ruled by a totalitarian government -with its presentation of SELL ME: I Am From North Korea.

JCTC presents SELL ME: I Am From North Korea on Feb. 1 at 3:00pm and at 7:30pm and Feb. 2 at 2:00pm at Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07302.

A one-woman show inspired by the true stories of North Korean defectors, SELL ME: I Am From North Korea premiered at the 2019 International Human Rights Art Festival in New York. A profound portrait of people who risked everything to escape one of the world's most repressive regimes, SELL ME: I Am From North Korea was written by and stars Korean-born playwright and performer Sora Baek, a Tenafly resident.

Baek based the play on her own research of her Northern neighbors who've resisted the North Korean government and the continuing obstacles, stigmas, and prejudices defectors face as undocumented refugees. She shows the very real, very human costs this brutal regime inflicts on individuals through the story of Jisun Park, a 15-year-old girl who risks her life for the chance to give her family hope and freedom. Following its premiere, Baek and her team expanded the play and the Jersey City show will be the first performance of the full production.

"Jersey City is a diverse community and JCTC through our programming makes that diversity visible," said Olga Levina, Artistic Director, JCTC. "Theater breaks down walls that separate us by giving a voice to the voiceless. North Korea is often in the news but rarely do we hear about its people. SELL ME is an important new work about the fight against injustice by a refugee community whose stories of struggle and trauma have rarely been told before."

SELL ME explores the complicated struggles of North Koreans, whose stories deserve a wider audience as the global community grapples with the humanitarian crises of refugees and dictatorial regimes. Baek began work on the play shortly after the birth of her second son and considers SELL ME her contribution to bringing about change in both Koreas, America, and the broader world.

"It is my wish that all our children grow up in a world that is more welcoming, free, and just than the one we have now," said Baek. "I am beyond thrilled to perform SELL ME at JCTC's black box theater. To bring this meaningful and relevant story to the state I live in and to have the support of such a great beacon in the Jersey City community is truly special."

To purchase tickets, visit www.JCTCenter.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You