SAXON & URIAH HEEP: HELL, FIRE & CHAOS – THE BEST BRITISH ROCK & METAL Announced At bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season: Saxon & Uriah Heep: Hell, Fire & Chaos – The Best British Rock & Metal on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 10 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$39-$99

SAXON were formed in 1979 and became leaders in the NWOBHM movement alongside bands such as Iron Maiden and Def Leppard and inspiration to the likes of Metallica, Pantera etc. Touring to support their 24th studio album Hell, Fire & Damnation, the band has continued to be at the top of their game throughout the years. Headlining major rock festivals annually in Europe as well as an extensive touring commitment around the world, their loyal fan base continues to grow. Their setlist will consist of all the classic tracks such as “Wheels of Steel,” “747 (Strangers in the night),” “Strong Arm Of The Law,” “Power and the Glory” and “Denim and Leather.”

URIAH HEEP are currently in their 54th year and have never stopped! With a 25-studio album catalog, the band are touring to support their 2023 release Chaos & Colour, which has had rave reviews from fans and media alike. As part of the “Big Four” in the 70's, which included Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath & Deep Purple, Uriah Heep were pioneers in the hard rock field and an inspiration to many major touring and recording artists still to this day. The band continues to tour the world with 63 countries under their belt over the years. Having sold over 40 million records, fans old and new continue to flock to shows and festival appearances to experience the classic hits such as Easy Livin', Gypsy, Stealin', Sweet Lorraine and July Morning.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.