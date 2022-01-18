Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly - THE ROCK N' ROLL DREAM TOUR Comes to MPAC February 12

Get set for an event that needs to be seen to be believed! Rock and roll legends Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage - live - through state of the art hologram technology! Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly - The Rock n' Roll Dream Tour comes to MPAC for two shows, Saturday, February 12 at 3 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting edge holographic performance with remastered audio will transport the audience back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy Orbison's and Buddy Holly's greatest hits onstage. Performing together for the first time, this once-in-a-lifetime show is sure to make your Rock 'N' Roll Dreams come true!

Roy Orbison was an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his impassioned singing style, complex song structures, and dark, emotional ballads. His music was described by critics as operatic, earning him the nicknames "The Enrico Caruso of Rock" and "The Big O." Many of Orbison's songs conveyed vulnerability at a time when most male rock-and-roll performers chose to project defiant masculinity. He performed while standing motionless and wearing black clothes to match his dyed black hair and dark sunglasses, which he wore to counter his shyness. Hits include "Pretty Woman," In Dreams," "Only the Lonely and "Crying."

Buddy Holly was a singer/songwriter whose records, conveying a sense of the wide-open spaces of West Texas and unstoppable joie de vivre, remain vital today. Buddy Holly produced some of the most distinctive and influential work in rock music. Already well versed in several music styles, he was a seasoned performer by age 16. In four short years, Buddy Holly opened for Elvis Presley, charted with best selling singles on both the Pop and R&B charts in the US and UK, appeared on Ed Sullivan twice, and American Bandstand, and toured the US, UK, and Australia. He wrote, recorded, and produced his own material and is often regarded as the artist who defined the traditional rock-and-roll lineup of two guitars, bass, and drums. Buddy Holly was a major influence on Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, and Elton John. At the time of his death, Buddy believed in collaborations between soul singers and rock and roll artists and was planning recordings with Ray Charles and Mahalia Jackson.

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream tour is a production of Base Hologram. BASE Hologram harnesses the magic of holographic live and out-of-home entertainment to create concerts, theatricals and spectacles to entertain all types of audiences, in all types of venues such as tourist destinations, museums, touring attractions and other events, all over the world. It combines advanced holographic cinema with live entertainment as the primary stage craft to astonish every spectator by suspending disbelief. In a BASE Hologram production, audiences are not watching a show, they are drawn into an ultra-realistic experience where fantasy becomes reality. More importantly, they are interacting, applauding and enjoying the production together, which is the basis for all communal entertainment.

