Roxey Ballet Presents THE C WORD: Personal Stories Of Triumph Over Breast Cancer

Frenchtown, NJ (2023): Roxey Ballet's Healing Arts Initiative presents an exploration of the journeys of women who were diagnosed, treated, and survived various stages of breast cancer in its production of The C Word: Personal Stories of Triumph Over Breast Cancer. Through integrative, multimedia performances comes a celebration of the strength of these survivors through the power of art and nature and their healing effects. The sharing of their personal, physical, and emotional trials, has led these women to find support from their fellow survivors, families and friends, and has taught them to embrace the powerful transformation this disease has made on their lives, bodies, and spirits. Each performance will be as unique as the empowering story it represents, but their shared triumphs will be a story that brings us all together.

​Originally created through interviews with 22 strong women, artistic director and choreographer Mark Roxey and songwriting team Robert Maggio and Matthew Hardy used music, dance, and spoken word to capture the essence of the survivor's stories and lives. Says Roxey, "I'm honored and touched to produce a project like this that celebrates the lives of Breast Cancer survivors and all who are facing the challenge of any kind of cancer. The art of dance is at its best when you are able to create meaning that transcends the art of dance, when you can do something much greater than the single word 'dance'. That is what Roxey Ballet is all about."

​Roxey Ballet first performed the C-Word as titled WE vs C: Personal Stories of Triumph Over Breast Cancer in 2017 through a partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Foundation at the Grounds for Sculpture. This project was such a success a repeat performance was requested and in June 2019, Roxey Ballet performed to sold out houses at their former home, Canal Studios Theatre. This healing arts initiative continues due to high demand with new stories collaborating with a variety of service organizations that support survivors to create workshops, outreach, and support above and beyond the performances.

The C Word: Personal Stories of Triumph Over Breast Cancer, will be performed on Saturday, April 1st at 7 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. Tickets and more information are available at roxeyballet.org/cword.