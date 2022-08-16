Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Cray Band Plays The Blues at MPAC in September

The performance is on Friday, September 16 at 8 pm.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Robert Cray Band Plays The Blues at MPAC in September

The Robert Cray Band brings 40 years of the blues to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

Since 1974, The Robert Cray Band has been touring and recording their unique groove, born from a love of soul, R&B, gospel, blues and rock and roll. The five-time Grammy winner has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and earned the Americana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement for Performance.

"Having had the opportunity to play with some of our heroes was more than we could have ever imagined," says Robert. "Albert Collins, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, and the big stages with The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, and Eric Clapton."

Cray's producer Steve Jordan adds, "People gravitate to his guitar playing first, but I think he's one of the best singers I've heard in my life."

Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today fresh and familiar. The Robert Cray Band has released over twenty acclaimed albums and has sold millions worldwide. "The Band continues with the same enthusiasm and joy in what we do, and no matter the accolades," says Robert. "Today is all that matters!"

The Robert Cray Band features:

Robert Cray - Guitar & Vocals

Richard Cousins - Bass

Dover Weinberg - Keyboards

Les Falconer - Drums





