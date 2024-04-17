Richard Dawkins Comes to NJPAC in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Settle in for an unforgettable evening with Richard Dawkins, the world-renowned evolutionary biologist, author, and public intellectual, as he brings his highly anticipated tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, September 24, 2024.



Renowned for his unapologetic advocacy of science and reason, Dawkins is celebrated for groundbreaking work such as Unweaving The Rainbow, The Selfish Gene and The God Delusion, captivating millions with his passion for scientific inquiry.



Dawkins aims to connect with audiences in unscripted conversations touching on topics from science to religion, life on earth and beyond. With his trademark honesty and wit, Dawkins promises an evening filled with wisdom and insight.



Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this enlightening experience and hear firsthand about Dawkins’ upcoming book promoted on tour: The Genetic Book of the Dead delves into the transformative potential of DNA in our understanding of evolution.